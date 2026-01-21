14th National Party Congress shapes Việt Nam’s development path in new phase: int’l media

HÀ NỘI — In recent days, international media have continued to show strong interest in the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), widely assessing it as a politically significant event that will shape the country’s development orientation for the 2026-30 period and beyond.

Stratfor, a US-based global geopolitical analysis platform, commented that the Congress is expected to approve core political and economic priorities for the next five years, with a particular focus on maintaining a high economic growth rate.

To achieve the annual GDP growth target of at least 10 per cent during the 2026-30 period, Stratfor noted, Việt Nam will promote a new growth model centred on science – technology, innovation and digital transformation.

At the same time, the country will further enhance the role of the private economic sector, develop modern industry, continue to make strong investments in energy and transport infrastructure, and improve state governance capacity through institutional reforms and administrative apparatus streamlining.

Regarding foreign affairs and international integration, Stratfor highlighted that the draft documents submitted to the 14th National Party Congress have elevated diplomacy and international integration to the status of a “key and regular task”, placing it on par with national defence and security safeguarding.

This, according to the website, reflects the country’s growing emphasis on foreign relations as a critical pillar closely linked to political stability and economic development.

Alongside economic development goals, international media have also paid close attention to the Congress’s continued concentration on the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices, which remains a central item on the agenda.

The website of Qatar-based Al Jazeera quoted Party General Secretary Tô Lâm as stating at the Congress that Việt Nam is determined to further intensify anti-corruption efforts, considering this a consistent and long-term requirement to strengthen Party discipline and integrity, as well as to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of state management. — VNA/VNS