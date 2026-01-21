People placed at centre of Việt Nam’s renewal, development

MOSCOW — Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta (rg.ru) e-newspaper and the website of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (kprf.ru) on Tuesday published articles on the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), praising Việt Nam’s determination to enter a new stage of development with the people at its core in the coming term.

According to kprf.ru, achievements recorded in the previous development period have strengthened confidence and optimism among the Vietnamese people and the international community.

Việt Nam posted average annual economic growth of about 6.3 per cent during 2021–2025, ranking among the fastest-growing economies in the region and worldwide. With GDP per capita at around US$5,000, the country has joined the group of upper-middle-income economies. Importantly, growth has increasingly gone hand in hand with social equity and shared prosperity, as stronger investment in social welfare and human development has markedly improved living standards and spiritual life. Health insurance coverage rose from 90.9 per cent in 2020 to 95.2 per cent last year while average life expectancy reached 74.8 years.

The article attributed these results to the promotion of patriotism, independence, self-reliance and resilience, alongside creativity, sense of responsibility, determination and a shared aspiration for development under the CPV’s leadership.

It highlighted that the core significance of the current Congress lies in setting a forward-looking vision and making strategic decisions to ensure national stability while further improving people’s life quality. Việt Nam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 – the centenary of the Party, and a high-income and developed nation by 2045 – 100 years since the country’s establishment. Clear targets have been outlined, including annual GDP growth of at least 10% in the 2026–2030 period, GDP per capita of $8,500 by 2030, and annual household poverty reduction of 1–1.5 per cent, with the goal of eradicating poverty by 2030 once food security is guaranteed.

Rossiyskaya Gazeta noted that the CPV has demonstrated strong resolve to realise these goals as part of a long-term strategy to transform Việt Nam from a strong nation into a prosperous one by 2045 through improvements in living standards, jobs and incomes.

Meanwhile, kprf.ru observed that the Congress eyes a new growth model driven by science – technology, innovation and digital transformation, with the private sector identified as a key engine, while culture is seen as a pillar of development alongside the economy and society.

Rossiyskaya Gazeta also highlighted the deliberate capitalisation of the word “People” in Congress documents, describing it as a clear expression of the CPV leadership’s view of the "People" as the foundation, driving force and centre of national renewal, construction, and defence. Many major orientations of the 14th National Congress focus on improving human resources, developing educational and cultural institutions, and fostering dynamic and creative individuals.

The CPV leadership hope to further enhance public trust in the Party, and that the socialist system will grow stronger, according to the e-newspaper. — VNA/VNS