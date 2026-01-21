Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Delegates discuss key draft documents in plenary session

January 21, 2026 - 09:14
On the morning of January 21, delegates continued the Congress agenda with a plenary discussion on the documents submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.
Politburo member and State President Lương Cường presided over the plenary session as delegates continued discussions on the Congress documents. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI —The 14th National Party Congress on Wednesday resumed its programme with a plenary session, where delegates discussed the draft documents presented to the Congress. VNS

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Politburo member, Permanent member of the Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú attend the plenary discussion on the Congress documents on the morning of January 21.

​​

The Presidium chairs the Congress session.

Delegates attend the plenary discussion on the Congress documents.
Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà delivers remarks on building a Government that is “development-oriented, integrity-driven, decisive in action and dedicated to serving the people.”
Politburo member, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang presents his report on “Public security work in realising the Party’s three strategic goals: peace and stability; high-quality development; and the happiness of the people.”
Politburo member, Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang presents a report on building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modernised Việt Nam People’s Army as the core of a strong, modern national defence posture linked with people’s security and a firm “people’s defence posture”.
Delegates attend the plenary discussion on the Congress documents.
Politics & Law

Opening a new chapter

The 14th National Party Congress has opened in Hà Nội, bringing together 1,586 delegates to chart Vietnam’s development path for the coming years. The event mark a historic moment, ushering in a new chapter in the new era of the nation’s rise.

