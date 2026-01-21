Enhancing Party characteristics and people-centred approach in NA operations

HÀ NỘI – Efforts to renew the organisation and operations of the National Assembly (NA) in recent years have gone hand in hand with enhancing Party characteristics and further deepening the NA’s people-centred approach, following the principle of “the people know, the people discuss, the people act, the people monitor, the people supervise, and the people benefit,” said NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh.

On behalf of the NA's Party organisation, Thanh, who is a member of the Party Central Committee and a member of the Standing Board of the NA's Party Committee, made the statement while delivering a presentation at the plenary discussion of the ongoing 14th National Party Congress on Wednesday.

The Party characteristics can be understood as steadfast loyalty to the Party’s ideological foundation, strict observance of discipline and organisational principles, and exemplary conduct by Party members.

In the presentation, Thanh said that implementing the Party’s guidelines and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s direction on renewing legislative mindset, and with close coordination with the Government and relevant agencies, the 15th NA has focused its energies on institutionalising the Party’s strategic and goundbreaking decisions.

This has helped remove bottlenecks, gradually shape a development-oriented institutional framework, and serve key priorities such as streamlining the organisational apparatus, improving the socialist-oriented market economy, promoting science, technology and innovation, and accelerating digital transformation.

As a result, the NA completed an unprecedented constitutional and legislative workload. Its supervision activities have concentrated on pressing issues of public concern, reflecting the aspirations of the people, promoting the implementation of the Constitution and laws, and strengthening the socialist rule-of-law system. Decisions on major national issues have continued to be renewed to better meet the requirements of industrialisation and modernisation.

In the legislative process, the NA has attached special importance to public consultation and social feedback. Parliamentary debates have paid close attention to the impact of laws on human rights and citizens’ rights, as well as the feasibility and vitality of each legal provision. The spirit that “the NA will convene meetings whenever the country and the people need,” together with early and proactive preparations, has marked clear progress in both Party characteristics and the people-centred approach of the 15th legislature.

Thanh noted that in the new era which is characterised by accelerated industrialisation, modernisation, innovation, digital transformation and deep international integration, comprehensively and synchronously improving development institutions has become the foremost task and the key breakthrough. In this context, enhancing Party characteristics and the people-centred approach is both an internal political principle and an objective requirement of practice, as well as a prerequisite for the NA to effectively fulfil its three core functions.

She underscored the need to ensure the comprehensive and direct leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and the NA's Party Committee over all NA activities, while continuing to renew legislative mindset towards development facilitation. At the same time, greater emphasis must be placed on supervising the institutionalisation and implementation of the Party's resolutions and the State's laws.

The NA's Party organisation is striving to continue building a clean, strong and well-functioning organisation, strengthening its role in strategic advisory work and in translating the Party’s guidelines into laws, while ensuring clear yet well-coordinated responsibilities between Party building and the fulfilment of political and professional duties.

At the same time, it is making efforts to ensure the successful organisation of the upcoming election of deputies to the 16th NA and People's Councils at all levels, prioritise the quality and integrity of deputies, and further promote people-centred law-making and supervision so that all decisions reflect both the Party’s will and the people’s aspirations, enhance policy feasibility, and respond effectively to public concerns.

In conclusion, Thanh affirmed that the Party characteristics and the people-centred approach form a dialectical unity. The Party characteristics provide the correct political orientation, while the people-centred approach serves as the most vivid measure of Party-characteristics in practice. Only when both are fully upheld can the NA truly meet the requirements of working with other bodies in the political system to realise the aspiration of building a strong, prosperous and happy Việt Nam in the new era, she said. VNA/VNS