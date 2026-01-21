Strategic solutions to ensure double-digit economic growth proposed at 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI – Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, on Wednesday delivered a presentation at the 14th National Party Congress, clarifying strategic solutions to ensure double-digit economic growth in the 2026–2030 period.

Tuấn said that the requirement for high and sustainable double-digit growth in the coming period is extremely urgent and cannot be delayed to fulfil the country’s strategic development objectives through 2030 and 2045.

Regarding the practical foundations for achieving the economic growth goal, he noted that, built on existing achievements and the nation’s aspiration for renewal and advancement, Việt Nam possesses sufficient conditions, potential, and policy space to realise this goal.

Overall economic efficiency remains modest, leaving room for improvement, he said, affirming that if strengths and untapped potential are fully promoted, bottlenecks removed, and resources effectively mobilised, breakthrough growth can be generated.

All economic sectors, Tuấn added, still hold considerable growth potential, while many new drivers and resources for development have yet to be fully exploited.

The current domestic and international context presents significant challenges, but also offers favourable opportunities for Việt Nam to narrow development gaps and accelerate its rise.

Against this backdrop, the Commission for Policies and Strategies proposed several key strategic solutions to promote double-digit growth in the coming period.

First, macroeconomic stability must be firmly maintained, economic resilience strengthened, and strategic autonomy ensured, thereby laying a solid foundation for rapid and sustainable growth in both the short and long term. Traditional growth drivers should be renewed and accelerated, while new growth engines must be proactively developed and effectively harnessed.

Second, the economic restructuring should be accelerated in parallel with industrialisation and modernisation, with science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation serving as the primary drivers.

Third, priority will be given to effectively exploiting and diversifying international markets, and strengthening the domestic market as a truly sustainable growth driver. Export strategies need to be restructured, shifting from price-based competition toward branding, higher standards, and products with greater technological content and added value.

Fourth, resources, especially capital, must be mobilised and used more effectively through public investment, domestic private investment, and foreign direct investment.

Fifth, it is necessary to intensify breakthroughs in economic institutions, human resources, science and technology, innovation, and infrastructure to form a solid foundation for fast and sustainable growth, said Tuấn.

The official stressed that these solutions must be implemented in a concerted yet focused manner, with the aim of addressing key bottlenecks while activating growth drivers with strong spillover effects.

He said that the commission will continue to closely coordinate with ministries, sectors, and localities to provide timely policy advice, contributing to the successful implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and to Việt Nam’s rapid and sustainable development. VNA/VNS