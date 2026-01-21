14th National Party Congress: Inspiring growth trajectory of Việt Nam

HAVANA — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam is widely viewed as a historic event, marking a significant turning point in the country’s development process and the continued advancement of its renewal cause.

Cuban war correspondent Luis Manuel Arce Isaac described the 14th National Party Congress as a critical juncture for defining Việt Nam’s development goals and strategic orientations in the new period, particularly amid increasingly complex international developments.

According to the Cuban journalist, the theme of the Political Report presented at the 14th National Party Congress reflects the stature and far-reaching significance of the event.

It is not merely a slogan, he noted, but a decision with strong inspirational value, evoking patriotism and the enduring aspirations articulated by President Hồ Chí Minh.

The theme underscores collective resolve under the Party’s flag to successfully achieve national development goals by 2030, strengthen strategic autonomy and self-strengthening, and advance confidently in a new era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, while steadfastly advancing on the socialist path.

Luis Isaac emphasised that, above all, the spirit of the congress reaffirms Việt Nam’s determination to continue comprehensively advancing the revolutionary cause launched nearly a century ago, sustained through the arduous struggle for national independence and reunification, and further consolidated over the past 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal).

He observed that by the historic milestone of 2026, amid profound changes in both domestic and international contexts, Việt Nam has overcome major obstacles through sustained efforts, with firm confidence that tangible outcomes serving the people’s happiness are within reach and that the future holds promising prospects.

In his view, the success of the 14th National Party Congress lies in concretising the long-term development vision toward 2045, marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The Cuban journalist expressed his respect at witnessing this important milestone in Việt Nam’s history.

He stressed that despite rapid changes in the contemporary era, successive generations of Vietnamese leaders have remained steadfast in the Party’s foundational principles and have continued to uphold the ideological legacy of leaders such as Phạm Văn Đồng and Võ Nguyên Giáp, along with other revolutionaries who stood alongside President Hồ Chí Minh in the early days of the revolution.

He further noted that earlier generations, who endured particularly difficult periods during the 1960s and 1970s, can take pride in the maturity of the new generation of leaders.

This maturity, he said, is clearly reflected in the documents submitted to the Congress, including the Political Report, which closely mirrors the realities and requirements of the current era.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s recent achievements, Luis Isaac pointed out that the outcomes of the term of the 13th National Party Congress, together with four decades of Đổi mới, provide compelling evidence of the correctness of Việt Nam’s development path.

Official figures indicate that average economic growth during the 2021-25 period reached 6.3 per cent annually, placing Việt Nam among the fastest-growing economies in the region and the world.

At the same time, national defence and security have been strengthened, external relations and international integration elevated to new heights, and Party building, rectification, and administrative reforms have recorded notable progress.

He expressed his confidence that the action programme implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress will further consolidate and enhance these achievements by clearly identifying strategic steps and key tasks discussed at the Congress.

According to him, the deliberations will lay a solid foundation for Việt Nam to enter a new era of development and prosperity, further affirming its position as a country that has rapidly joined the group of upper-middle-income nations while achieving significant advances in human development.

In conclusion, the Cuban journalist affirmed that Việt Nam’s history is inspiring not only for its socio-economic achievements, but also for its spirit of compassion and constructive development, particularly its commitment to ensuring growth, effectively implementing policies, placing people at the centre of development, and strengthening institutions in a sustainable manner.— VNA/VNS