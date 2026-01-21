Building development-oriented, integrity-driven, decisive, people-centred Government

HÀ NỘI — Guided by the spirit of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the Government will continue to make every effort to fulfill its mission of facilitating development, upholding integrity, acting decisively, and serving the people, given that the country is entering a new stage of development marked by historically significant, transformative shifts.

The statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, while delivering a presentation on building a development-oriented, integrity-driven Government that acts decisively and serves the people at the ongoing 14th National Party Congress on Wednesday.

Specifically, Trà said, the Government will focus on six key priorities in the new development phase.

First, it will continue to make breakthroughs in building and improving institutions, regarded as the “breakthrough of breakthroughs” and a core national competitive advantage.

The institutional framework will shift decisively toward a development-enabling and service-oriented approach, reducing compliance costs for citizens and businesses, unlocking resources for growth, and fostering aspiration, confidence, and social dynamism.

Priority will be given to institutionalising the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and key resolutions of the Politburo, while ensuring a stable, transparent, and predictable legal environment to support rapid and sustainable growth, macroeconomic stability, and inflation control.

Second, the Government will accelerate industrialisation and modernisation, restructure the economy, and renew the growth model, with science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as primary drivers, supported by high-quality human resources.

Third, priority will be given to developing a comprehensive and modern strategic infrastructure system to create new development space, mobilise social resources, enhance investment efficiency, expand public-private partnerships, reduce input costs, and improve the international competitiveness of Vietnamese goods.

Fourth, greater emphasis will be placed on cultural and social development, with people and their happiness at the centre, ensuring fairness, inclusiveness, and sustainability, and upholding the principle that no one is left behind.

Fifth, national governance will be modernised, taking service effectiveness and public satisfaction as key benchmarks, while accelerating digital government, decentralisation and delegation of authority, and the effective operation of the two-tier local administration system.

Sixth, national defence and security capabilities will be strengthened to safeguard independence, sovereignty, political stability, and social order, thus ensuring a peaceful and secure life for the people, the Trà said.

She emphasised that the 2021-25 term was an exceptionally challenging period, unprecedented in many respects.

Yet amid severe challenges, under the Party’s leadership, the Government steadfastly upheld a consistent governing philosophy: development facilitation to shape strategic vision, build institutions, lead the way, and mobilise all social resources for national development; integrity to establish a solid value foundation and sustain public trust; decisive action to translate the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies into tangible outcomes that people can clearly perceive and benefit from; and service to the people as the supreme objective, ensuring harmony between the Party’s will and the people’s aspirations for a prosperous and happy life.

These principles were vividly reflected across all sectors and fields, as the Government, together with the entire political system, the people, and the armed forces, overcame difficulties and challenges to achieve significant and highly commendable results.

Among the achievements highlighted by the Deputy PM was the creation of a foundation for stable, rapid, and sustainable socio-economic development. Of the 26 major targets set for the term, 22 were fulfilled, in which all social indicators exceeded expectations.

Macroeconomic stability was maintained, inflation kept under control, and major economic balances ensured. GDP growth reached 8.02 per cent in 2025, with an average rate of 6.3 per cent over five years, placing Việt Nam among the faster-growing economies in the region and the world, and elevating the country into the group of upper-middle-income nations.

Emphasising that the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress embodies confidence and aspirations, breakthroughs and action, discipline and creativity, unity and development, Trà affirmed that this will serve as a powerful driving force for the Government to swiftly translate the Congress’s resolution into reality, contributing to the realisation of the aspiration to build a prosperous, civilised, happy and socialist Việt Nam.— VNA/VNS