14th National Party Congress: Political, ideological work - key to new era ambitions

HÀ NỘI — Delegates at the ongoing 14th National Party Congress on Wednesday listened to a key policy presentation stressing the political and ideological work as the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s most important task to drive the success of revolutionary cause.

The report, delivered by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Lại Xuân Môn affirmed that President Hồ Chí Minh, the CPV’s founder, consistently placed paramount importance on leadership over the political and ideological work.

Staying true to and creatively applying the Hồ Chí Minh Thought, the Party has always treated the political and ideological work as integral and vital component of its overall activities, critical to consolidating the Party's ideological foundation and the regime's political base.

This focus has yielded substantial results, fostering strong unity and consensus throughout the political system and broader society, upholding the great national solidarity in synergy with the strength of the contemporary era, and making meaningful contributions to national construction, defence, and the building of a clean and strong Party, the reported noted.

As Việt Nam enters a new era with aspirations for comprehensive and breakthrough progress toward a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy socialist nation that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global powers, the country faces both opportunities and increasingly complex challenges.

Globalisation, together with rapid advances in science – technology, particularly digital technologies, social media and international communication platforms, have intensified political and ideological contestation, making it more complex, borderless, and harder to control, with constant impacts on public opinions at home and abroad.

Against this backdrop, the report argued that the political and ideological work must not only receive even stronger, more comprehensive Party leadership, but also take the lead in “paving the way and guiding action”.

It should cultivate the highest degree of political resolve, ideological unity, sustained effort and decisive action across the entire Party, people and army to achieve the strategic goals.

The work should uphold democracy, encourage pioneering spirit and innovation, and inspire patriotism, enthusiasm for labour, creativity, self-reliance and the aspiration to contribute to national development.

The political and ideological work, the report stressed, must be deeply embedded across all sectors, regions and development agendas, from socio-economic affairs and culture to national defence – security, to become an intrinsic driver of sustainable development, supporting the pursuit of double-digit growth targets and unceasingly improving people's living standards.

At the same time, it must directly contribute to the Party building and rectification, enhancing the Party's leadership capacity and combat readiness, strengthening political resolve, intellectual standards, culture and ethics, while firmly countering “peaceful evolution” plots by hostile forces in order to safeguard the CPV’s ideological foundation and the regime's political base.

The report called for bold innovation in content, quality and effectiveness, including greater adoption of digital technologies and media platforms, diverse outreach methods both offline and online, timely dissemination of accurate official information, proactive countering of false and harmful narratives, and the active global projection of positive messages about Việt Nam.

More dialogues, persuasiveness, and practical impact are needed to translate Party policies into voluntary and effective public action.

In closing, Môn proposed that the 14th Party Central Committee issue a new regulation governing the political and ideological work for the next phase, affirming that the commission itself is undergoing strong renewal to fulfill its strategic advisory role and swiftly translate the Resolution of the 14th Party Congress into practice.— VNA/VNS