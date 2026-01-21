Strategic autonomy - key to Việt Nam’s active integration, development: Egyptian newspapers

CAIRO — Việt Nam’s strategic autonomy has evolved to a new height, enabling proactive integration for development while preserving its resilience, identity and national interests, according to Egyptian media.

Leading newspapers of Egypt, including Liga Hispano, Algomhoria Alyoum, and Sada Al-Khbar, in their articles on Tuesday, spotlighted the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s role in national construction, defence and development, and great and historic achievements made by the country across sectors after its 40-year Đổi mới (Renewal) process.

According to the articles, one of Việt Nam’s key and lasting achievements under the CPV’s leadership has been the development and continuous strengthening of its strategic autonomy.

Against the backdrop of the rapidly changing and complex global and regional situation, this strategic autonomy serves as a crucial foundation for protecting national interests, preserving independence and sovereignty, and actively pursuing international integration

Strategic autonomy has long been a consistent principle in Việt Nam’s governance, with the CPV upholding national independence alongside socialism as a central and enduring goal since its founding, they said.

Việt Nam’s strategic autonomy, rooted in self-reliance during the wars, has expanded in the Đổi mới process to cover politics, economy, security, culture, and development.

The CPV has clearly stated that international integration must be guided by independence, autonomy, and the protection of national interests.

In terms of economic development, Việt Nam has steadfastly pursued a socialist-oriented market economy, an innovative model tailored to the country’s specific conditions.

Việt Nam’s integration is paired with strengthening domestic capacity and economic self-reliance, ensuring energy, food, and financial security while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The CPV advocates avoiding dependence on any single market, partner, or source of capital, thereby minimising risks from external shocks and enhancing the economy’s ability to self-adjust.

Regarding foreign policy, an independent, autonomous, and diversified approach to international relations is a key pillar of Việt Nam’s strategic autonomy.

Over the past four decades, Việt Nam has established diplomatic relations with most countries worldwide, become a strategic and comprehensive partner of many major nations, and emerged as an active and responsible member of international and regional organisations.

Strategic autonomy in Việt Nam’s foreign policy is demonstrated through active engagement in multilateral mechanisms; and fostering peace, cooperation and development, thus boosting the nation’s position and prestige in the international arena.

The newspapers reported that amid profound global changes, increasing strategic competition among major powers, and challenges to globalisation, strategic autonomy has become vital for Việt Nam.

The 40-year Đổi mới process shows that under the CPV’s leadership, strategic autonomy entails proactive integration for development, ensuring that Việt Nam maintains its resilience, identity, and key national interests, rather than isolating itself from the world.

This principle has helped Việt Nam overcome obstacles and progressively strengthen its increasingly important role and position on the global stage, they noted.

The newspapers stressed that as Việt Nam enters a new development era, strategic autonomy remains the guiding principle behind the Party and State’s policies, supporting rapid and sustainable progress toward a prosperous, strong, democratic, just, and civilised Việt Nam.— VNA/VNS