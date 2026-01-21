Great national solidarity – key driver for Việt Nam’s development in new era: VFF official

HÀ NỘI — Harnessing the strength of the great national solidarity is vital for driving the country’s development in the new era, Hà Thị Nga, permanent deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) and central mass organisations, said at the ongoing 14th National Party Congress on Tuesday morning.

In her speech at a debate of the Congress's draft documents, Nga, who is also vice president and secretary general of the VFF Central Committee, stressed that throughout its leadership of the revolution, the Party has consistently inherited and creatively applied Hồ Chí Minh's thought on the great national solidarity, upheld the principle “the people are the root”, maintained close ties with the people, and fostered consensus across social classes, ethnic groups, religions, and overseas Vietnamese communities, thereby building the great national solidarity bloc with shared will and action.

Over the past tenure, coordinated policies issued and implemented by the Party and State have created a solid cornerstone for promoting the strength of the great national solidarity, thus broadening social consensus, reinforcing public trust in the Party and State, and fostering solidarity and community responsibility for national development, Nga said.

Under the Party’s leadership, the VFF has particularly undertaken reforms in its operations while effectively implementing patriotic emulation movements and large-scale campaigns with significant and far-reaching impact, contributing to the strength of national solidarity and the VFF’s core role, she noted.

Entering a new era – that of knowledge, innovation, digital transformation, and deep international integration, harnessing the strength of the great national solidarity bloc has become a strategic factor and key driver for the country to surmount challenges, seize opportunities, and pursue sustainable development, Nga said.

To fully leverage this strength, the VFF proposed the Party and State make comprehensive breakthrough in awareness, policies, mechanisms, and implementation, turning the spirit of solidarity into concrete and effective actions. It also called for stronger democratic and transparent processes to ensure practical public participation, feedback and supervision, as well as for all-level authorities' enhanced accountability to the people.

By doing so, the official noted, the great national solidarity can become a critical lever to drive the nation’s sustainable development and resilience in the face of global uncertainties.

To implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the VFF aims to strengthen its role as a voluntary union of political and social organistions, and prominent individuals from all social strata, ethnic groups, religions, and overseas Vietnamese communities.

She noted that the VFF and its member organisations will strongly and comprehensively innovate their activities; prioritise livelihoods, democracy, and civil rights; strengthen the quality of its personnel; and promote social supervision and feedback mechanisms.

The VFF-led movements and campaigns must set clear goals, responsibilities and deadlines, and produce measurable outcomes, focusing on practical models serving the community, Nga said, adding that the front should also concentrate on enhancing people-to-people diplomacy to foster solidarity and spread the nation’s image, contributing to peace and cooperation for sustainable development.

The official also emphasised the importance of promoting democracy and the people's right to mastery, calling for the institutionalisation of the principle: “People know, people discuss, people do, people inspect, people supervise, and people benefit.”

The VFF must serve as a true link between the Party, the State, and the people, and translate sound policies into right actions and effective results. It should continue to be a central force in inspiring the public’s aspirations and spirit of innovation and creativity while mobilising the synergy of workers, farmers, youth, women, intellectuals, religious communities, and OVs to contribute to national development, she said. — VNA/VNS