MOSCOW — Russia's Pravda newspaper has published an article highlighting Việt Nam’s remarkable transformation and sustained socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The article wrote that from a war-torn and impoverished country, Việt Nam has emerged as a dynamic and fast-growing economy, recording impressive growth rates while steadily improving the living standards of its people.

Over the past five years, Việt Nam’s economy has maintained average annual growth of around 6.3 per cent, ranking among the highest globally. Industrial development has continued to serve as a key driver of GDP growth, reflecting accelerated industrialisation supported by substantial investment in major infrastructure projects.

One of the most important indicators of Việt Nam’s development success, the author wrote, is the tangible improvement in people’s lives. Citing the 2025 Human Development Report released by the United Nations Development Programme, the article highlights that Việt Nam’s Human Development Index (HDI) rose by 14 places in 2023 compared to 2022, placing the country among those with the most notable progress.

This achievement demonstrates the consistent policy of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in linking economic growth with social progress and equity.

The article further notes that health insurance coverage has surpassed 95 per cent of the population, the poverty rate has fallen to 1.3 per cent in line with the principle of leaving no one behind, and average life expectancy has reached 74.8 years.

Describing the atmosphere in recent days, the article depicts Hà Nội as being adorned with red flags and banners to welcome the 14th National Party Congress, presenting the capital as a modern city with increasingly developed infrastructure and public transport systems, including electric buses.

The article also points out that the 14th National Party Congress is identifying key tasks ahead, including the target of raising GDP per capita to around US$8,500 by 2030.

Regarding information and communications efforts, the author notes that numerous domestic and international journalists have been invited to Việt Nam to cover the congress.

On January 19, ahead of the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng received delegations of reporters from communist party newspapers, major political parties, overseas Vietnamese media outlets and international news agencies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, the deputy minister underscored that the 14th National Party Congress is a milestone of special historical significance, not only reviewing 40 years of Đổi Mới (renewal) but also setting out development goals, visionsand major policy decisions to usher Việt Nam into a new era of development.

She also instructed relevant units to provide the most favourable conditions for international journalists to ensure comprehensive, objective and positive coverage of the congress’s messages and outcomes. — VNA/VNS