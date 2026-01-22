14th National Party Congress steers Việt Nam into new era: Cuban media

HAVANA — Major Cuban media outlets, including Prensa Latina, ACN, Juventud Rebelde and Granma – the official organ of the Communist Party of Cuba – have given extensive coverage of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), highlighting the Party’s leadership role in guiding Việt Nam into a new stage of development.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Havana, the Cuban media has closely tracked the Congress from its preparatory session on January 19, widely informing the public about this important political event of the Vietnamese people.

The digital editions of Prensa Latina, ACN, Juventud Rebelde and Granma published in-depth reports underscoring the Congress’s significance in setting development goals and strategic orientations for the new phase, with the vision of peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness.

Notably, Prensa Latina launched a dedicated column titled 'The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam' to deliver official and comprehensive information about the event.

Meanwhile, on its sub-web 'Cuba and Việt Nam: Shared Journeys', Granma published the opening speech delivered by Vietnamese State President Lương Cường, reaffirming Việt Nam’s resolve to pursue strategic autonomy, self-strengthening and confidence as it moves decisively into a new era, striving for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy nation, steadily advancing towards socialism.

Juventud Rebelde, the newspaper of the Union of Young Communists of Cuba, carried an article by journalist Luis Manuel Arce Isaac entitled 'A Party and a Nation that Inspire', describing the 14th National Party Congress as a historic milestone and a turning point in Việt Nam’s renewal and development more than half a century after national reunification.

The article stressed that the Congress’s theme is not merely a slogan but an inspiring decision imbued with patriotism and the aspirations of President Hồ Chí Minh.

The Cuban digital outlet Cubadebate also noted that Việt Nam is entering a new era of development marked by strong aspirations and significant potential, with the 14th National Party Congress playing a decisive role in shaping the country’s future path.

In addition, the Cuban News Agency (CAN) published a congratulatory message from First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to the CPV Central Committee and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, expressing his confidence in the CPV’s continued success in building socialism and reaffirming Cuba’s commitment to further strengthening Party-to-Party relations and the enduring fraternal ties between the Cuban and Vietnamese peoples. — VNA/VNS