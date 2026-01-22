Global media at Việt Nam's Party Congress

With more than 600 domestic and foreign journalists in attendance, the 14th National Party Congress is being closely followed and widely reported, highlighting Việt Nam’s development achievements, future vision, and strong international interest. Việt Nam News and Law’s reporters talk with some of the media from home and abroad on the sidelines of the Congress.
Lê Thị Minh Diệu, a resident of Trường Sa Special Zone, said the congress would guide policies to boost socio-economic development, building a stronger, more prosperous Việt Nam and greater happiness for its people.
Designating foreign affairs and international integration as key and regular tasks, he said, stems from objective requirements amid profound, complex and unpredictable changes in the international environment.
Cuba’s state-run media have given prominent coverage to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, framing the event as a key moment in the country’s political and economic direction.
Nguyễn Văn Được, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, stressed that the city’s future growth pathway must be anchored in science and technology, innovation, the circular economy and green development.