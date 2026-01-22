Politics & Law
Global media at Việt Nam's Party Congress

January 22, 2026 - 11:56
With more than 600 domestic and foreign journalists in attendance, the 14th National Party Congress is being closely followed and widely reported, highlighting Việt Nam’s development achievements, future vision, and strong international interest. Việt Nam News and Law’s reporters talk with some of the media from home and abroad on the sidelines of the Congress.

