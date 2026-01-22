Press provides timely, accurate coverage of 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — With a strong sense of responsibility, journalists across the country have made continuous efforts to reflect the atmosphere of the 14th National Party Congress – an extremely important political event – in a timely, accurate and vivid manner.

The ongoing Congress is expected to mark the beginning of a new stage of national development toward the goals of prosperity, civilisation and happiness.

As the national news agency and a trusted strategic information body of the Party and the State, as well as the country’s leading multimedia communications organisation, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) made thorough preparations in advance.

It mobilised all its editorial departments and its network of correspondents at home and abroad to implement a comprehensive communication plan, providing a wide range of news and in-depth reports to meet the needs of the press and media system, while disseminating information about the Congress to broad domestic and international audiences.

According to VNA Deputy General Director Nguyễn Thị Sự, fully aware of the significance of the Congress, the VNA has proactively developed and implemented an information plan in a methodical and effective manner, with an aim to supply official, reliable and diverse information on this major event to domestic and foreign media outlets, thereby fulfilling its mandate as the national news agency.

A key task was the development of its specialised website at https://daihoidang.vn/, featuring six language versions – Vietnamese, English, French, Russian, Chinese and Spanish – and five types of content, including text, photo, video, data and infographics providing comprehensive coverage ranging from breaking news and thematic features to archival materials on documents and personnel across 13 Party Congresses.

Notably, for the first time, the VNA has built a personnel database covering nearly 150 Party organisations and more than 1,200 individuals. This initiative represents a concrete contribution by VNA journalists in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

Throughout the Congress, the VNA continues to update this page with the fastest and most comprehensive information for domestic and international media organisations, which can access materials free of charge via the 'Dành cho báo chí' (Press Information) section.

To serve this peak coverage period, the agency mobilised overall resources, assigning 93 staff members to directly cover the Congress and fully leveraging the strength of its resident correspondent system. As a result, its reporting not only reflects developments at the conference venue but also captures the confidence, expectations and sentiments of officials, Party members and people nationwide, overseas Vietnamese communities across the five continents, and international friends.

The VNA’s coverage is prominently and vividly featured across its print and online publications and widely disseminated on digital platforms. Special attention has also been given to delivering information about and images of the Congress to ethnic community areas through print and electronic editions of Dân Tộc và Miền Núi (Nationalities and Mountain) Pictorial and Tin Tức và Dân Tộc (News and Ethnic Minorities) newspaper.

After three days of the Congress, the VNA has produced and supplied more than 200 Vietnamese-language articles, over 1,500 photographs, nearly 400 reports in five foreign languages, 60 videos and dozens of infographics. These products have been widely disseminated across media outlets and digital platforms.

Alongside the VNA, journalists from various press agencies and armed forces units have also upheld a strong sense of responsibility. With careful preparation, disciplined conduct and a spirit of dedication, reporters have promptly delivered comprehensive and accurate coverage, enabling domestic and international audiences to closely follow key developments of the Congress in a vibrant and uplifting atmosphere of the major national event. — VNA/VNS