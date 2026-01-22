14th National Party Congress: Four Action Commitments from the Hà Nội Party Committee

HÀ NỘI — Continuing the working programme of the 14th National Party Congress on Wednesday morning, Nguyễn Văn Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, outlined four action commitments from the capital.

Presenting a report titled “Renewing the leadership methods of the Hà Nội Party Committee to meet the development requirements of the new era, contributing to shaping the nation’s future development,” Phong said that during the 2020–2025 term, the city focused on implementing resolutions of the Party Central Committee and completing a dedicated institutional framework for the capital.

This included contributing to amendments to and the replacement of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 15, revising the Capital Law, and developing the capital’s master plan with a 100-year vision, creating strong momentum for Hà Nội to grow faster and more sustainably.

“Alongside this, the city has decisively addressed five major bottlenecks, including traffic congestion, urban order, flooding, environmental pollution, and food safety and hygiene,” Phong said.

For the 2025–2030 term, Hà Nội has set a growth target of 11 per cent or higher.

He noted that the municipal Party Committee’s leadership, direction and administration have shown clear and decisive improvements, guided by the motto: “act immediately, act effectively, and see it through to the end.”

According to the Permanent Deputy Secretary, Hà Nội is orienting its development to both resolve long-standing bottlenecks and achieve breakthrough growth, while responding to a strategic question raised by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm: how can Hà Nội shape its identity and development model to preserve the soul of Thăng Long while transforming into a creative, green and smart global metropolis?

“To address this, Hà Nội has outlined several strategic directions for future development,” he said.

These include innovation- and creativity-driven growth, with science, technology and digital transformation as key drivers; reorganising urban space into a multi-centre, multi-polar, multi-layered, green and harmonious model adaptable to climate change; and improving residents’ quality of life.

In addition, the city will leverage culture as soft power, preserving and promoting its thousand-year civilised heritage, with people at the centre and Thăng Long–Hà Nội culture as a distinctive competitive advantage.

Hà Nội will also strengthen global connectivity, positioning itself as an international city capable of attracting talent, capital and global knowledge.

Directions

Hà Nội must move away from an administrative, command-style approach towards a modern leadership model built on a digital Party committee, a constructive government, pioneering businesses and a consensual society.

A digital Party committee is one that provides leadership through strategic vision, data-based decision-making, discipline, exemplary conduct and a strong sense of responsibility.

A constructive government is one that shifts decisively from management to service and development facilitation, placing citizens and businesses at the centre. Improvements in residents’ quality of life and the city’s competitiveness, both domestically and internationally, serve as the key measures of performance.

Businesses play a pioneering role in innovation and creativity, applying science and technology, upholding social responsibility and business ethics, and directly contributing as a vital force to the development of a civilised, modern and happy capital.

A consensual society is one in which people actively participate, monitor, provide feedback and fairly enjoy the fruits of development, with happiness levels continuing to rise.

To realise this model, the Hà Nội Party Committee will comprehensively renew the pillars of its leadership methods. This includes streamlining the organisational structure and cadre system to be lean, professional and effective, and using public satisfaction and work outcomes as benchmarks for cadre evaluation.

“The Hà Nội Party Committee is determined that renewing leadership methods is not merely about improving management, but about building a sustainable future for the capital and making a stronger contribution to the country’s overall development,” Phong said.

Four action commitments

At the 14th National Party Congress, the Hà Nội Party Committee put forward four action commitments.

The municipal Party Committee will take the lead in renewing the Party’s leadership methods in the new era, treating this as the central and overarching political task across all activities.

Hà Nội is ready to serve as a controlled testing ground for new models in governance, institutions, organisational structures, digital transformation and innovation to provide practical summaries for the Central Committee.

The Hà Nội Party Committee takes political responsibility before the Party and the people for implementation results.

The Hà Nội Party Committee aspires to become a model Party committee in modern, incorruptible, action-oriented and development-creating governance, making the capital’s Party Committee worthy of being the national political and administrative centre and the heart of the nation. — VNS