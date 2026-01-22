14th National Party Congress to provide new momentum for Việt Nam: ambassadors

HÀ NỘI — Foreign ambassadors have extended their official greetings for Việt Nam’s 14th National Party Congress, praising the country’s growth vision.

They expressed confidence that this major political event will lead the way for a new chapter of Việt Nam’s development, marked by historic and positive changes.

As head of the Diplomatic Corps and a participant in five national congresses of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), Palestinian ambassador Saadi Salama believed that despite mounting international challenges, Việt Nam will always find the right path to build a strong and prosperous nation.

Lao ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh praised the strategic thinking reflected in the draft documents submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, particularly the positioning of science, technology and national digital transformation as key growth drivers.

This is an inevitable transition from growth driven by capital and affordable labour to a knowledge-based economy, she said, demonstrating Việt Nam's proactive adaptation to a rapidly changing global context.

The Lao diplomat highlighted the viewpoint that identifies the private sector as an important driver of growth, which she said demonstrates an open-minded and pragmatic approach to improving the socialist-oriented market economy and effectively mobilising resources from society.

She also said that the 14th national congress of the CPV takes place around the same time as the 12th national congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, reflecting the solidarity and shared aspirations of the two nations on their path towards socialism.

Russian ambassador G.S. Bezdetko underscored that Việt Nam began its 14th National Party Congress as a nation “on the rise.”

He added that recent transformations are the result of Việt Nam’s shift from a development mindset of 'catching up' to one of 'moving ahead', based on an independent, autonomous modernisation model that ensures national interests.

The ambassador underscored that the adoption of strategic documents on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation at the Congress will lay a solid foundation for Việt Nam to transform its growth model, address challenges facing its mega-cities and improve the quality of life for its people.

Cuban ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes said the Cuban people trust and expect Việt Nam to continue firmly on its chosen development path to build a people-centred society, pursuing socialist-oriented development in harmony with the environment, maintaining peace and active international integration.

Việt Nam should continue to build an economy that generates increasing national wealth, delivers greater and more equitable social welfare, and promotes comprehensive and sustainable development, he said.

The Cuban ambassador stressed that Việt Nam’s achievements in recent years clearly demonstrate that, under the CPV’s leadership and with unity, resilience and the consensus of the people, the country is fully capable of building a developed, stable and progressive society.

Venezuelan ambassador to Việt Nam Juan Carlos Fernández Juárez also noted that Việt Nam has recorded important achievements over the years, particularly in industrialisation, economic growth and social welfare.

These accomplishments, he said, attest the sound policies of the Vietnamese Party and Government, which place people at the centre, are grounded in industrialisation, and innovatively bring the Hồ Chí Minh Thought into practice.

Việt Nam serves as a model not only for Venezuela but also for many developing countries, he added.

The Venezuelan diplomat said that the 14th National Party Congress provides an opportunity to continue the Việt Nam’s effective policies, at a time when the country has consolidated its position in Southeast Asia and assumed an increasingly prominent role globally, including in Latin America.

On bilateral relations, he emphasised that Việt Nam is not only a partner but also a sincere and reliable friend of Venezuela, as well as a model of perseverance in overcoming difficulties to achieve development and deliver tangible benefits to its people.

The foreign ambassadors expressed confidence that the decisions adopted at the Congress will provide renewed momentum for Việt Nam to continue its inspiring development journey, making positive contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. — VNS