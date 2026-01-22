Đồng Tháp hoped to see more rapid, sustainable national development after 14th National Party Congress

ĐỒNG THÁP — Amid the upbeat atmosphere surrounding the 14th National Party Congress, officials, Party members and people in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp have voiced strong confidence in and high expectations for the Party’s strategic orientations and major policy decisions.

These are considered a solid foundation and important impetus for faster and more sustainable development of both the locality and the nation in the upcoming period.

Having closely followed the documents presented at the 14th Congress, Nguyễn Thị Mười Hai, Secretary of the Party Committee and head of Mỹ Thạnh Hamlet in Bình Ninh Commune, expressed particular appreciation for the major orientation of establishing a new growth model based on the knowledge economy, digital economy, green economy and circular economy, outlined in the action programme identified by the Political Report.

The report stresses that growth must rely primarily on productivity, quality, efficiency and innovation, while gradually reducing dependence on natural resource exploitation and low-cost labour.

It also calls for the integrated development of industry, agriculture, and services along value chains, the formation of strong growth poles, key economic regions, and new-generation urban centres and special economic zones that meet regional and global standards.

Nguyễn Hữu Đức, a Party member and former Editor-in-Chief of Ấp Bắc newspaper, expressed his confidence and expectations that under the Party’s sound leadership, the coming term will achieve substantive breakthroughs in the quality of growth, driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He stressed that due attention must continue to be paid to agriculture, rural areas and farmers – the enduring social foundation of the nation – while ensuring balanced development among regions so that no one is left behind.

Emphasising the human and cultural values, Văn Công Hùng, chairman of the Việt Nam Journalists Association’s Đồng Tháp chapter, said he was deeply impressed by the orientation of the Action Programme stated in the Political Report, identifying culture and people as the spiritual foundation of society, the endogenous strength, and both the resource and driving force for national development.

This reflects a renewed and vivid perspective of the Party on the role of culture and people in nation-building, development and defence.

Đức expressed his belief that the 14th Congress will continue to place strong emphasis on fostering culture, social ethics and the development of the Vietnamese people in the new era.

While economic growth is essential, he noted that development cannot be sustainable without a solid cultural foundation, shared moral standards and social trust.

He hoped that the Congress would usher in a new phase of stronger, more sustainable and more humane development so that the country becomes increasingly prosperous and the people enjoy greater well-being and happiness, worthy of the tremendous sacrifices made by previous generations. — VNA/VNS