14th National Congress elects 200 members of the new Party Central Committee

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on Thursday conducted the writing and casting of ballots, announced the results and approved the list of comrades elected to the 14th Party Central Committee – the decision-making body of the Party.

According to the press statement released for the fourth working day of the 14th congress, dated January 22, 2026, the Congress continued its full-day session to discuss and carry out matters related to personnel work for the 14th Party Central Committee.

General Secretary Tô Lâm, Chair of the Presidium, led the meeting on behalf of the Presidium.

Lê Minh Hưng, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, on behalf of the Presidium, presented the report of the 13th Party Central Committee on personnel work for the 14th Party Central Committee.

The Congress then discussed and voted to approve the number of members of the 14th Party Central Committee at 200, including 180 full members and 20 alternate members.

Delegates attending the Congress had discussions within in their respective delegations about the report on personnel work for the 14th Party Central Committee; to nominate and recommend candidates; and to review relevant documents and personnel files.

The Presidium then heard reports from heads of delegations on the outcomes of discussions within the delegations regarding the personnel work report for the 14th Party Central Committee; the nomination and recommendation process; and cases of candidates requesting withdrawal from the list of nominees and recommended candidates for the 14th Party Central Committee.

The Presidium reported to the Congress and sought approval of the list of candidates for election to the 14th Party Central Committee; elected the Vote-Counting Committee; and the Vote-Counting Committee provided guidance on the election process.

The Congress then proceeded with the writing and casting of ballots, announced the results and ratified the list of comrades elected to the 14th Party Central Committee.

On January 23, Congress delegates will be in recess while the 14th Party Central Committee holds its first plenum in which they will elect the top body Politburo, the Party leader position – General Secretary, as well as the Secretariat, the Central Inspection Commission, and the Chair of the Central Inspection Commission. In the afternoon, the Congress will convene its closing session, one and a half days earlier than originally planned.

Procedure for electing the General Secretary

Party Central Committee's Decision No. 190 stipulates that the election of the General Secretary is conducted through five steps.

First, the Presidium reports on the requirements and criteria for the General Secretary and the proposed candidate(s) for the post as introduced by the previous-term Party Central Committee, the nomination opinions of the newly elected Politburo, and the results of nominations for the General Secretary at the Congress for reference by the meeting.

Second, delegations meet to discuss and proceed with self-nomination and nomination.

Third, the Presidium consolidates the list of self-nominated and nominated candidates; proposes cases to be allowed or not allowed to withdraw from the electoral list; and reports to the meeting for consideration and decision. Opinion ballots may be conducted among the meeting’s participants regarding nominated candidates, if necessary.

Fourth, the electoral list is drawn up, and the meeting votes to approve the number of candidates and the electoral list.

Fifth and finally, the election is held, votes are counted, and the election results are announced. — VNS