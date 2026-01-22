Highlights of third working day of 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) continued a full-day session on January 22, chaired by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President of the Presidium, focusing on personnel matters of the 14th Party Central Committee.

The Congress discussed and approved the number of members of the 14th Party Central Committee, consisting of 180 official and 20 alternate members. Delegates worked within their delegations to review and discuss the personnel report.

The Presidium then heard reports from the heads of the delegations on discussion results. The Presidium reported to the Congress and voted to approve a list of candidates for the 14th Party Central Committee, and elected the Vote Counting Committee. The Vote Counting Committee guided the election process.

The Congress proceeded with recording votes, casting ballots, announcing the results, and approving the list of the members of the 14th Party Central Committee. — VNS