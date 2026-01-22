Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Highlights of third working day of 14th National Party Congress

January 22, 2026 - 19:26
The 14th National Party Congress on January 22 devoted its full working day to personnel matters for the 14th Party Central Committee, approving its membership structure and completing the election process under the chairmanship of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.
Delegates vote to approve the list of members of the 14th Party Central Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) continued a full-day session on January 22, chaired by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President of the Presidium, focusing on personnel matters of the 14th Party Central Committee.

The Congress discussed and approved the number of members of the 14th Party Central Committee, consisting of 180 official and 20 alternate members. Delegates worked within their delegations to review and discuss the personnel report.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chairs the session.

The Presidium then heard reports from the heads of the delegations on discussion results. The Presidium reported to the Congress and voted to approve a list of candidates for the 14th Party Central Committee, and elected the Vote Counting Committee. The Vote Counting Committee guided the election process.

The Congress proceeded with recording votes, casting ballots, announcing the results, and approving the list of the members of the 14th Party Central Committee. — VNS

Delegates vote to approve the list of members of the 14th Party Central Committee.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường cast their votes to elect members of the 14th Party Central Committee.
Politics & Law

Global media at Việt Nam's Party Congress

With more than 600 domestic and foreign journalists in attendance, the 14th National Party Congress is being closely followed and widely reported, highlighting Việt Nam’s development achievements, future vision, and strong international interest. Việt Nam News and Law’s reporters talk with some of the media from home and abroad on the sidelines of the Congress.

