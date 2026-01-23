14th National Party Congress: Public expectations for people-centred policies

QUẢNG NGÃI — Amid the atmosphere of the ongoing 14th National Party Congress, residents in the central province of Quảng Ngãi have expressed strong confidence in the Party’s leadership, voicing joy and pride at witnessing a major political event of the nation.

Following the Congress closely, elder A Khur of Plei Jơ Drơp village, Ia Chim Commune, said that 40 years after the launch of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has undergone profound changes. In remote and disadvantaged areas, infrastructure has been invested in in a synchronous, practical and effective manner.

He agreed with the orientation of promoting comprehensive development of Vietnamese culture and people to foster patriotism, self-reliance, self-strengthening and the aspiration for national advancement. However, he noted that greater attention should be paid to preserving and promoting traditional cultural values in tandem with economic development, while meeting the people’s growing demand for cultural life.

Highlighting people-centred policies of the Party and State that have brought stability and improved living standards, A Thưp, a respected person in Plei Jơ Drơp village, said that steadily improving livelihoods and a spirit of solidarity and mutual support among residents are the clearest evidence of the effective governance and innovation of authorities at all levels. He expressed his hope that the new leaders elected at the 14th National Party Congress will continue to uphold and promote these values, pursue further renewal and creativity, and help Việt Nam rise higher on the global stage.

For mountainous areas such as the Central Highlands, he stressed the need to remove bottlenecks related to infrastructure, land and investment procedures; accelerate breakthroughs in transport infrastructure, especially expressways; and strengthen inter-regional connectivity projects linking the Central Highlands with major economic hubs to drive socio-economic development. These, he said, would be major people-oriented policies.

In Lý Sơn special zone, local residents also voiced strong confidence in the Party’s leadership and expressed hope that the Congress will adopt breakthrough decisions to spur strong and comprehensive national development, improve social welfare, boost infrastructure investment and create sustainable livelihoods, particularly for people living on frontline islands in the new development era.

Lê Nhụ, a resident of Lý Sơn, said the draft documents of the 14th Congress clearly reflect democracy within the Party and have been prepared in a thorough and careful manner, while the five-year development orientations are highly appropriate.

She expressed confidence that Việt Nam will make major breakthroughs that bring tangible benefits to the people. She also called for greater attention to political security at sea to ensure fishermen can confidently venture offshore, as well as policies to attract highly qualified medical professionals and modern medical equipment to the island, noting existing barriers to accessing high-quality healthcare services.

Following the 14th National Party Congress, people in Quảng Ngãi firmly believe that its people-centred decisions will soon help Vietnam develop strongly, rise higher and go further. — VNA/VNS