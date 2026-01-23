Frontline coast guard vessels place trust in 14th National Party Congress 

HCM CITY — Far from shore, Việt Nam Coast Guard officers and maritime law enforcement forces remain on duty, safeguarding sovereignty and expressing firm trust in the 14th National Party Congress.

The southern waters of Việt Nam hold particular strategic importance for national defence, security and marine economic development.

Fully aware of this role, maritime forces maintain a high state of readiness, intensifying patrols and surveillance to closely monitor developments and prevent unexpected situations.

In line with the Party’s guidelines and the Government’s determination to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing removed, law enforcement forces have tightened patrols and controls in adjacent waters.

Violations are proactively detected, prevented and handled early, even under harsh conditions of strong winds, high waves and darkness at sea.

During patrol missions in the Việt Nam-Indonesia adjacent waters, Coast Guard vessel CSB 8001 (Squadron 301, Region 3 Command) frequently encounters rough seas that cause the ship to pitch violently.

Despite these challenges, officers and crew remain resolute, demonstrating discipline, professionalism and a strong sense of responsibility in fulfilling their duties.

Lieutenant Colonel Dương Công Chính, Political Commissar of the forward command post at the operational site, said combating IUU fishing in adjacent waters is a task of special significance.

Ahead of the 14th National Party Congress, the unit has strengthened political education, fostering unity, initiative and determination among officers and soldiers, while contributing to national efforts to remove the EC’s warning.

“Alongside patrol and control activities, maritime forces have stepped up communication with fishermen, guiding them to operate legally and responsibly.”

Fishermen are encouraged to avoid foreign waters, maintain vessel monitoring systems, record fishing logs accurately and operate in designated fishing grounds.

Beyond enforcing the law, maritime law enforcement forces also serve as a reliable support for fishermen at sea.

In many cases, officers and soldiers have promptly assisted fishing vessels in distress, sharing food, fresh water and medical supplies, and coordinating search and rescue operations in complicated weather conditions.

“These efforts help strengthen trust between fishermen and law enforcement forces.”

For fishermen, the national flag flying on Coast Guard vessels is not only a symbol of sovereignty but also a source of reassurance at sea. It reminds them of their responsibility to comply with the law and contribute to protecting the nation’s maritime interests.

Fisherman Ca Hoàng Khang, captain of fishing vessel AG 91436 TS, said regular guidance and timely support from maritime forces have helped fishermen better understand and comply with regulations.

He expressed hope that the 14th National Party Congress would introduce practical policies to improve fishermen’s livelihoods, enabling them to fish legally and sustainably.

Similarly, Huỳnh Văn Hòa, captain of fishing vessel KG 92962 TS, said fishermen place great trust in the Party and State, expecting policies that reflect real conditions at sea and provide long-term support for their livelihoods.

In the lead-up to the Congress, emulation movements have been actively carried out aboard Coast Guard vessel CSB 7011 of Squadron 322 under Flotilla 32.

Officers and soldiers have strengthened watchkeeping, enhanced early detection capabilities and practised response scenarios to ensure readiness in all situations.

Lieutenant Nguyễn Hoàng Bá Lưu, Political Officer of CSB 7011, said maintaining sovereignty and ensuring peace at sea are the most practical ways for officers and soldiers to mark the Congress.

Across the vast sea, Coast Guard vessels continue to cut through the waves, extending the frontline of national defence.

From these waters, together with fishermen who remain steadfast at sea, maritime forces send their firm trust to the 14th National Party Congress, expressing confidence in the Party’s leadership and its vision for the country’s sustainable development and maritime prosperity. — VNS