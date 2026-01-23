Newly elected 14th Party Central Committee to convene first plenum this morning

HÀ NỘI — The newly elected 14th Central Committee holds its first plenary meeting on Friday morning, according to a press release from the Organising Committee of the 14th National Party Congress.

The plenum will select the top decision-making body of the Party and the top leader – the Politburo and the General Secretary.

In the afternoon, the Congress will convene its closing session, concluding the agenda a day and a half earlier than initially scheduled.

Previously, on Thursday evening, the 14th National Party Congress announced the list of 200 members of the 14th Central Committee, comprising 180 full members and 20 alternate members (the full list with more detailed information on each member can be accessed on our website, in interactive infographic format).

According to the announced list, among the 16 members of the 13th Politburo, 10 have been re-elected to the new Central Committee. These include three key leaders of the Party and the State: General Secretary Tô Lâm, Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú.

Seven other members of the 13th-tenure Politburo were also re-elected to the 14th Central Committee, namely: Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Bùi Thị Minh Hoài; Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng; Minister of National Defence, General Phan Văn Giang; Minister of Public Security, General Lương Tam Quang; Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Duy Ngọc; General and Head of the General Political Department of the Việt Nam People’s Army Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa; and Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Nine members of the 13th Secretariat have been re-elected to the 14th Party Central Committee (including Politburo members assigned by the Politburo), namely: General Secretary Tô Lâm; Permanent Member of the Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú; Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Bùi Thị Minh Hoài; Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng; Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trịnh Văn Quyết; Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung; Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh City Party Committee Trần Lưu Quang; General and Head of the General Political Department of the Việt Nam People’s Army Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa; and Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission Lê Minh Trí.

According to the programme, on the afternoon of January 23, the 14th National Party Congress will hold its closing session. As per tradition, at the closing session, the 14th-term Central Committee, Politburo, Secretariat and Central Inspection Commission of the Communist Party of Việt Nam will be introduced to the Congress. — VNS