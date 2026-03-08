Việt Nam reaffirms commitment to promoting nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation

NEW YORK — Minister-Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has reaffirmed Việt Nam’s strong commitment to promoting nuclear disarmament and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, highlighting the importance of multilateral cooperation and dialogue in addressing global security challenges.

Addressing a recent debate marking the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness in New York co-hosted by the Permanent Missions of Việt Nam and Kyrgyzstan to the UN, Nguyên expressed his concern over the current international security environment, stressed the importance of advancing disarmament efforts, and called on countries to strengthen solidarity and multilateralism to build trust and shared understanding on this issue.

The Vietnamese representative also reaffirmed the country’s principled stance and strong commitment to these efforts, underscoring its determination to serve as President of the 11th Review Conference (RevCon11) of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in a balanced, transparent and inclusive manner.

The discussion, which was co-sponsored and coordinated by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation (NAPF), and Columbia University’s Frontiers of Science Programme (FSP), saw the attendance of nearly 100 participants, including representatives from UN agencies, UN member states, scholars and students from universities in New York.

Delegates showed concern over the increasingly complex geopolitical environment and the risks posed by an intensifying arms race and ongoing international conflicts. They stressed the crucial role of global disarmament process and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including relevant international treaties such as the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NTP) and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

They emphasised the importance of continued dialogue, strengthened cooperation and greater public awareness, especially among young people, about the devastating consequences of nuclear weapons, and the role of multilateral cooperation for efforts to eliminate nuclear threats permanently.

Participants highly valued and expressed their strong support for Việt Nam’s upcoming role as President of the RevCon11 of the NPT, scheduled to take place in New York in April - May this year.

In 2022, the 77th session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution A/RES/77/51, designating March 5 - the date the NPT entered into force in 1970 - as the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness.

The resolution aims to raise public awareness of the importance of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation for international peace and security. It also calls on UN member states, international organisations, the public and the media to mark the day through educational activities and initiatives to raise public awareness. — VNA/VNS