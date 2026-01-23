List of 19 Politburo members for the 14th Party Central Committee announced

HÀ NỘI — The list of 19 Politburo members for the 2026-2030 tenure was announced at the closing session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on Friday afternoon.

They were selected from the 180 official members of the new 14th-tenure Party Central Committee.

Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn reported the results of the election on behalf of the Congress's Presidium.

The full list of the Politburo is as follows:

1. Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission

2. Trần Thanh Mẫn, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly

3. Trần Cẩm Tú, Member of the Political Bureau, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies

4. Lê Minh Hưng, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission

5. Đỗ Văn Chiến, Member of the Political Bureau, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the National Assembly, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly

6. Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee

7. Phan Văn Giang, Member of the Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, General, Minister of National Defence

8. Lương Tam Quang, Member of the Political Bureau, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, General, Minister of Public Security

9. Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hà Nội City

10. Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, General, Chairman of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army

11. Trịnh Văn Quyết, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation

12. Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs

13. Lê Minh Trí, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs

14. Trần Lưu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hồ Chí Minh City

15. Phạm Gia Túc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office

16. Trần Sỹ Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission

17. Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies

18. Đoàn Minh Huấn, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Permanent Vice President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics

19. Trần Đức Thắng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee and Minister of Agriculture and Environment. — VNS