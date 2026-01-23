14th National Party Congress concludes in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam held its closing session on Friday afternoon at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

The congress concluded after several days of deliberations, during which delegates reviewed key reports, discussed strategic directions, and elected the leadership of the Party Central Committee for the new term.

The outcomes of the congress are expected to provide important orientations for the country’s development in the coming period. — VNS