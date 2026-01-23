14th National Party Congress concludes in Hà Nội

|Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs the closing session of the congress. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam held its closing session on Friday afternoon at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.
The congress concluded after several days of deliberations, during which delegates reviewed key reports, discussed strategic directions, and elected the leadership of the Party Central Committee for the new term.
The outcomes of the congress are expected to provide important orientations for the country’s development in the coming period. — VNS
|Members of the 14th Party Central Committee are introduced at the congress.
|Trần Thanh Mẫn, on behalf of the Presidium, reports the results of the elections of the Politburo, the General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Central Inspection Commission, and the Chairperson of the Central Inspection Commission for the 14th term.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, on behalf of the 14th Party Central Committee, delivers remarks.
|Le Quốc Minh, a member of the Congress's Secretariat, reads messages of congratulations from political parties, organisations and international friends to the 14th National Party Congress.
|The closing session of the 14th National Party Congress.
|The closing session of the 14th National Party Congress.