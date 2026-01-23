14th National Party Congress serves as solid foundation for parliamentary renewal

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Party Congress has outlined strategic directions for national development, placing institutional refinement and the building of a socialist rule-of-law state at the core, with the Party organisation of the National Assembly (NA) acting as the political nucleus guiding the legislature in fully exercising its constitutional, legislative, supervisory and decision-making roles.

Speaking to the press, Vũ Hải Hà, a member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the NA Party Committee, said the tasks ahead require strong political leadership and more scientific, substantive leadership approaches.

The first Congress of the NA Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term has adopted a unifying theme of building a comprehensively clean and strong Party organisation, while leading the NA to pursue robust renewal, improve operational quality and effectiveness, and advance confidently into a new era of prosperous, civilised and happy national development.

The Party Central Committee is expected to firmly uphold the Party’s comprehensive, direct and regular leadership over the NA, while fostering democracy, collective intelligence and individual responsibility in parliamentary work.

In line with the 14th Party Congress documents on completing institutions for sustainable development, Hà said the NA Party Committee will steer efforts to institutionalise major Party policies in a timely, comprehensive and coherent manner, ensuring alignment between guidelines and the legal system.

Priorities include removing institutional bottlenecks, mobilising resources for sustainable growth, and renewing legislative thinking from the policy-design stage, with stronger emphasis on practical review, rigorous impact assessment and a people- and business-centred approach to law-making.

Improving institutional quality remains a key requirement, with a focus on stability, transparency and feasibility, while limiting frequent revisions. At the same time, the NA Party Committee will tighten discipline, strengthen power control and resolutely combat corruption, misconduct, group interests, localism and short-term thinking.

According to the NA official, the 14th Party Congress's documents identify the control of state power as a cornerstone of building a socialist rule-of-law state. Within this framework, the NA serves not only as the legislative body but also as the supreme supervisory institution overseeing the entire state apparatus.

The NA Party Committee’s role is particularly evident in leading reforms in supervisory thinking and methods, making oversight more focused, substantive and effective.

Supervision will concentrate on major and sensitive areas where risks of power abuse and corruption are highest, while being closely linked to accountability and the strict implementation of post-supervision conclusions. Digital transformation will also be accelerated in both legislative and supervisory activities.

Beyond supreme oversight and questioning, the NA Party Committee places strong emphasis on supervising the issuance and enforcement of legal documents, ensuring that state power is exercised in line with the Constitution and the law, tightly controlled and free from abuse or distortion.

Effective leadership in strengthening the NA’s supervisory role, Hà noted, represents a direct and practical contribution to anti-corruption and anti-waste efforts, while reinforcing public trust in the socialist rule-of-law state in the spirit of the 14th Party Congress.

Looking ahead, Hà said building a clean and strong NA Party organisation will provide a solid political foundation for the legislature to further renew its mindset and operating methods, enhance legislative quality, improve oversight effectiveness and strengthen decision-making on major national issues, thereby ensuring proper control of state power in accordance with the Constitution.

By guiding the NA in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, the Party Committee contributes directly to implementing the goals set by the 14th Party Congress, consolidating public confidence in the Party, the State and the NA, and creating a firm institutional base for the country to advance into a new era of green, sustainable and prosperous development.

Personnel work has been identified as a decisive factor. The NA Party Committee will strictly uphold the principle of unified Party leadership over personnel affairs, promote democracy alongside discipline, and prevent localism and term-based thinking.

Personnel selection, particularly for NA deputies, will prioritise standards, quality and credibility, with a focus on preparing high-quality human resources for the 16th National Assembly, especially full-time deputies.

Party-member deputies are expected to fulfil their “dual responsibility” as a vital bridge between the Party and the NA, and between the people’s aspirations and the nation’s key policy decisions. — VNA/VNS