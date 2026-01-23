Tô Lâm re-elected General Secretary for 14th Party term

|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, together with members of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the 14th Party Central Committee, make their debut at the first plenary meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on January 23.
HÀ NỘI — The newly elected Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on Friday morning held its first plenary meeting at the Party Central Committee headquarters in Hà Nội.
At the meeting, the Central Committee elected the Politburo, the General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Central Inspection Commission, and the Chairperson of the Central Inspection Commission for the 14th term.
With unanimous support, the Central Committee elected Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, to continue serving as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee. — VNS
|Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, presents flowers to Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee. VNA/VNS Photos
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm delivers remarks at the first plenary meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee.
|Party Central Committee members attend the meeting.
|Members of the 14th-term Politburo cast their ballots to elect the Party General Secretary.
|The first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee focused on electing key leadership positions for the new term.
