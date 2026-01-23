Tô Lâm re-elected General Secretary for 14th Party term

HÀ NỘI — The newly elected Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on Friday morning held its first plenary meeting at the Party Central Committee headquarters in Hà Nội.

At the meeting, the Central Committee elected the Politburo, the General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Central Inspection Commission, and the Chairperson of the Central Inspection Commission for the 14th term.

With unanimous support, the Central Committee elected Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, to continue serving as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee. — VNS