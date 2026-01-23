The 14th National Party Congress concludes with resounding success, Party chief says

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has concluded with resounding success, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said on Friday as he chaired an international press conference announcing the Congress’ outcomes in Hà Nội.

The briefing took place immediately after the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress, at the congress’ Press Centre.

Addressing domestic and international media, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm described the congress as a historic milestone in the Party’s 96-year history and in the millennia-long cultural and heroic journey of the Vietnamese nation.

He outlined the congress’s key themes of Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development; responsibility, dedication, intelligence and scientific thinking in service of the people; and strategic autonomy, self-reliance, confidence and national pride – all directed towards building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam, advancing steadily towards socialism.

Summarising the guiding principles, the Party leader underscored the congress’ success, highlighting its new directions and fundamental decisions shaping the CPV’s course in the coming period.

The 14th National Party Congress truly embodied unity and consensus, reflecting the will, resolve, aspirations, strength and cultural identity of the Vietnamese nation and of the Communist Party of Việt Nam as the country enters a new phase of development, he said.

He noted that the congress’s documents and related information had been comprehensively provided to the press by the congress’s Organising Committee and the Press Centre.

Lâm also stressed that the congress reached a high degree of consensus not only on the content of its documents and action programmes but also on personnel selections for the 14th-term Party Central Committee.

The congress elected a 200-member Party Central Committee, comprising 180 full members and 20 alternate members.

Subsequently, the Party Central Committee elected the Politburo, the Secretariat, the Party General Secretary, the Inspection Commission and its Chair, and assigned responsibilities to members of the Politburo and the Secretariat.

Members of the 14th Party Central Committee, he said, are outstanding representatives of the Party’s approximately 5.6 million members, meeting rigorous standards of integrity, ethics, credibility, capacity and professional competence.

They have been entrusted by the congress to assume leadership responsibilities between Party congresses, carrying heavy responsibilities before the Party and the people in a new revolutionary stage.

The congress also set clear orientations for building a clean, strong and united collective leadership for the 14th term, particularly within the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat, marked by unity of will and action, pioneering spirit, exemplary conduct, discipline and readiness to devote themselves to the Party’s cause and to improving the wellbeing and happiness of the people.

In addition, the congress agreed on historic policy decisions aimed at successfully realising the two centennial strategic goals identified by the 13th National Party Congress.

“We firmly believe that, drawing on the strength of our national heritage, nearly a century of leadership experience, the unity and support of the entire people, and the encouragement and cooperation of international friends and progressive forces worldwide, we will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy socialist Việt Nam,” he said.

At the press conference, the General Secretary expressed his pleasure at meeting journalists from both Việt Nam and abroad who had covered the congress, and thanked them for their continuous and timely reporting, which helped keep the public at home, overseas Vietnamese communities and international audiences informed of the congress’s proceedings and achievements.

Speaking at the event, Lại Xuân Môn, Permanent Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and Director of the 14th congress’s Press Centre, said that after five days of intensive, disciplined and responsible work, the congress had completed all planned agendas and concluded with great success.

On behalf of the congress’s Press Centre, he warmly congratulated General Secretary Lâm on being entrusted with absolute confidence by the congress and the 14th Party Central Committee, and on his election as Party General Secretary of the 14th-term Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. — VNS