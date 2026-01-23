People are centre, subject, goal, and driving force of development: Party General Secretary

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has affirmed that the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress clearly defined the objectives, directions, and major solutions for the upcoming term and subsequent phases.

He made the statement on Friday afternoon while chairing an international press conference to announce the results of the 14th National Party Congress.

The conference was organised immediately after the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress, at the Press Centre.

His statement answered questions from a reporter from the Vietnam News Agency, which are how the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress clearly defined the directions, objectives, and system of major solutions for the upcoming term and subsequent phases, and how each Party organisation and Party member needs to demonstrate unity between will and action to promptly bring the Resolution into life, bringing happiness and prosperity to the people.

Party General Secretary Lâm affirmed that the core important aspect was the stage of organisation and implementation.

The lesson drawn from experience is: “Our greatest weakness is that many correct policies exist, but their implementation has not met requirements. Therefore, this time's documents strongly emphasise the element of action, heightening the responsibility of each sector, each level, each cadre and each Party member” to bring the Party's policies and guidelines into life, into reality, quickly yielding results so that the people can see and benefit from them, thereby enhancing the people's trust in the Party.

“The Party's goal is to improve the lives of the people, there is no other goal,” the Party General Secretary affirmed.

The requirement of the 14th Party Central Committee is that each ministry, sector, locality, unit, and enterprise must immediately implement the Congress Resolution.

It is necessary to find answers to “What needs to be done and how to do it so that the resolution enters into life”, “How to establish vertical and horizontal, top-down connections to implement the 14th National Party Congress Resolution and the resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and direct Party Committees to achieve the best results, so that these resolutions are the ‘pathway open’, the ‘resource’ for economic growth, cultural-social development, education-healthcare, security-defence, foreign affairs, and international integration.

“Specifically, responsibility must be assigned to individuals, with timelines, implementation roadmaps, and measurable results,” Party General Secretary Lâm stated.

In organising implementation, the Party General Secretary emphasised the need to focus on eight groups of tasks.

These include concretising the documents into programmes and plans with clear objectives, specific assignments, and completion deadlines; strongly renovating the growth model and development methods, taking science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation as the central driving force.

Other tasks include enhancing efficiency and economy, practising thrift and combating waste, focusing on removing all bottlenecks, maximising the mobilisation of all resources, creating a favourable environment for development.

In addition, establishing mechanisms for regular and unscheduled inspection, supervision and evaluation, promptly rewarding those who perform well, and strictly handling cases of procrastination, evasion or buck-passing; implementing a culture of integrity, scientific public service, increasing transparency and accountability.

Besides, doing well the information and communication work, creating consensus, fostering a genuine and effective patriotic emulation movement; the people are the centre, the subject, the goal, the driving force, and the resource of development, with the people's satisfaction as the highest measure of all decisions. — VNS