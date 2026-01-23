Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Top Lao leader to pay state visit to Việt Nam

January 23, 2026 - 20:29
President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse will pay a state visit to Việt Nam from January 26 to 27.
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (left) and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse will pay a state visit to Việt Nam from January 26 to 27.

The visit is made at the invitation of Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, and his spouse, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

14th National Party Congress concludes in Hà Nội

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)  concluded on the afternoon of January 23 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, marking the successful completion of one of the country’s most important political events for the new development period.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom