Top Lao leader to pay state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse will pay a state visit to Việt Nam from January 26 to 27.

The visit is made at the invitation of Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, and his spouse, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. — VNA/VNS