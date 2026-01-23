Việt Nam's 14th National Party Congress charts course for future prosperity

| The 14t Central Party Committee unanimously elected Tô Lâm, general secretary of the 13th Central Party Committee, to continue serving as General Secretary of the 14th Central Party Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo
|All 200 members of the 14th Party Central Committee are introduced at the Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
|State President Lương Cường meets international delegates at the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Delegates vote to approve the election list for the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has concluded in Hà Nội, bringing to a close a defining national gathering that sets the direction for the country’s development in the coming period.
The congress reaffirmed the central role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the national revolutionary cause and mapped out key priorities to guide policy, governance and reform in the years ahead.
|Việt Nam's Communist Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other leaders of the Party and State cast their votes for the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party. — VNA/VNS Photo
It provided an opportunity for the entire Party, the people and the army to honour the revolutionary patriotic tradition and reaffirm the spirit of unity and solidarity. Together, they aim to carry out socio-economic development tasks, build a clean and strong Party and lead the nation into a new era marked by prosperity, strength, civilisation, happiness and a steady advance towards socialism with renewed confidence and shared resolve.
|International delegates attend the opening session of 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
Under the motto "Unity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development", the 14th National Congress set out a clear vision and a series of strategic decisions to advance the country in the new era.
It aims to meet national development goals by 2030, coinciding with the Party’s 100th anniversary (1930–2030), and to realise a longer-term vision to 2045, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (1945–2045). — VNS
|Delegates visit the photo exhibition of the Vietnam News Agency. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Guests, including the Heroic Mothers of Việt Nam, attend the opening session of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The opening session of the 14th National Party Congress unfolds in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Delegates arrive with enthusiasm to attend the Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm addresses the discussion session of the Military Party Committee delegation. — VNA/VNS Photo
|General Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee, visits and encourages reporters and editors of the Việt Nam News Agency at the Press Centre for the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo