Việt Nam's 14th National Party Congress charts course for future prosperity

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has concluded in Hà Nội, bringing to a close a defining national gathering that sets the direction for the country’s development in the coming period.

The congress reaffirmed the central role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the national revolutionary cause and mapped out key priorities to guide policy, governance and reform in the years ahead.

It provided an opportunity for the entire Party, the people and the army to honour the revolutionary patriotic tradition and reaffirm the spirit of unity and solidarity. Together, they aim to carry out socio-economic development tasks, build a clean and strong Party and lead the nation into a new era marked by prosperity, strength, civilisation, happiness and a steady advance towards socialism with renewed confidence and shared resolve.

Under the motto "Unity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development", the 14th National Congress set out a clear vision and a series of strategic decisions to advance the country in the new era.

It aims to meet national development goals by 2030, coinciding with the Party’s 100th anniversary (1930–2030), and to realise a longer-term vision to 2045, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (1945–2045). — VNS