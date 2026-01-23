Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam's 14th National Party Congress charts course for future prosperity

January 23, 2026 - 19:46
This event marks a significant milestone in the country’s development, reinforcing the wise and steadfast leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the national revolutionary cause.
The 14t Central Party Committee unanimously elected Tô Lâm, general secretary of the 13th Central Party Committee, to continue serving as General Secretary of the 14th Central Party Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo
All 200 members of the 14th Party Central Committee are introduced at the Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
State President Lương Cường meets international delegates at the closing session of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
Delegates vote to approve the election list for the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has concluded in Hà Nội, bringing to a close a defining national gathering that sets the direction for the country’s development in the coming period.

The congress reaffirmed the central role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the national revolutionary cause and mapped out key priorities to guide policy, governance and reform in the years ahead.

Việt Nam's Communist Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other leaders of the Party and State cast their votes for the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party. — VNA/VNS Photo

It provided an opportunity for the entire Party, the people and the army to honour the revolutionary patriotic tradition and reaffirm the spirit of unity and solidarity. Together, they aim to carry out socio-economic development tasks, build a clean and strong Party and lead the nation into a new era marked by prosperity, strength, civilisation, happiness and a steady advance towards socialism with renewed confidence and shared resolve.

International delegates attend the opening session of 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo

Under the motto "Unity – Democracy – Discipline – Breakthrough – Development", the 14th National Congress set out a clear vision and a series of strategic decisions to advance the country in the new era.

It aims to meet national development goals by 2030, coinciding with the Party’s 100th anniversary (1930–2030), and to realise a longer-term vision to 2045, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (1945–2045). — VNS

Delegates visit the photo exhibition of the Vietnam News Agency. — VNA/VNS Photo
Guests, including the Heroic Mothers of Việt Nam, attend the opening session of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
The opening session of the 14th National Party Congress unfolds in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo
Delegates arrive with enthusiasm to attend the Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm addresses the discussion session of the Military Party Committee delegation. — VNA/VNS Photo
General Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee, visits and encourages reporters and editors of the Việt Nam News Agency at the Press Centre for the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo
14th NPC National Party Congress

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

14th National Party Congress concludes in Hà Nội

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)  concluded on the afternoon of January 23 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, marking the successful completion of one of the country’s most important political events for the new development period.
Politics & Law

14th National Party Congress wraps up with success

Addressing the congress on behalf of the 14th Party Central Committee, General Secretary Tô Lâm expressed profound gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in him, describing it as a great honour and a heavy responsibility before the Party, the people and the nation.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom