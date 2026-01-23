14th Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission elected

HÀ NỘI — The 14th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, comprising 23 members, was elected on Friday.

The election results were announced by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, on behalf of the Presidium of the 14th National Party Congress, at the Congress’s closing session on the same day.

Trần Sỹ Thanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the 13th Party Central Committee, was elected Chairman of the commission for the 14th tenure. — VNA/VNS