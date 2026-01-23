Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

14th Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission elected

January 23, 2026 - 20:24
Trần Sỹ Thanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the 13th Party Central Committee, was elected Chairman of the commission for the 14th tenure.
Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn announced the election results. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — The 14th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, comprising 23 members, was elected on Friday.

The election results were announced by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, on behalf of the Presidium of the 14th National Party Congress, at the Congress’s closing session on the same day.

Trần Sỹ Thanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the 13th Party Central Committee, was elected Chairman of the commission for the 14th tenure. — VNA/VNS

14th National Party Congress concludes in Hà Nội

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)  concluded on the afternoon of January 23 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, marking the successful completion of one of the country’s most important political events for the new development period.
Politics & Law

14th National Party Congress wraps up with success

Addressing the congress on behalf of the 14th Party Central Committee, General Secretary Tô Lâm expressed profound gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in him, describing it as a great honour and a heavy responsibility before the Party, the people and the nation.

