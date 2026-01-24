Chongqing ceremony marks 76th anniversary of Việt Nam – China ties

BEIJING — The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Chongqing, China, has held a ceremony to mark the 76th founding anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China (January 18, 1950–2026).

In his remarks at the ceremony, Consul General Bùi Nguyễn Long reviewed the key milestones in bilateral relations, between the two countries in general and between Việt Nam and Chongqing in particular, over the past 76 years.

He recalled the times when their peoples stood shoulder to shoulder, supporting each other in their struggles for national liberation as well as in national construction and development. He highlighted the enduring value of the traditional friendship described as “both comrades and brothers” between the two nations.

Long noted that the fruitful bilateral ties over the past 76 years have clearly demonstrated that the unceasing enhancement and development of Việt Nam – China relations is fully consistent with the shared aspirations and long-term fundamental interests of the two peoples, and is vital to the sustainable development of the two countries, as well as to peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

The diplomat said that cooperation between Việt Nam and Chongqing in recent years—particularly in terms of economy, trade and investment, has recorded strong growth, with Việt Nam emerging as Chongqing’s largest trading partner within ASEAN.

He called on the two sides to continue close coordination to further promote people-to-people exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Chongqing, ensuring more robust, stable, sustainable and effective development in the time ahead.

At the event, the Consul General also briefed Chongqing representatives on the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), underscoring its significance and context, along with its strategic orientations, overall objectives, key tasks and breakthrough measures to usher in a new development era for Việt Nam.

For his part, Wang Wen, Director of the Chongqing Foreign Affairs Office, offered warm congratulations on the 14th National Congress of the CPV.

He emphasised that this is a significant political event for the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, marking a new phase of development for the country with important strategic orientations to comprehensively and synchronously promote the Đổi mới (renewal) process, strengthen the national great solidarity, ensure political and social stability, vigorously advance socio-economic development, and improve the material and spiritual life of the people, thus steadfastly progressing on the path towards socialism.

He expressed his belief that under the wise leadership of the CPV, Việt Nam will continue to achieve new and greater accomplishments, successfully implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

Wang said that over the past 76 years, the Việt Nam – China relationship has withstood challenges, grown stronger, and gained valuable experiences. Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of both Parties and countries, the bilateral relations have entered a new era.

He stressed the Chongqing administration attaches special importance to its ties with Vietnamese localities, noting the relationship has been continuously developing and deepening.

He affirmed that the Chongqing Foreign Affairs Office will continue to closely coordinate with the Vietnamese Consulate General to effectively implement the common perceptions of the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, thus elevating the relationship between Chongqing and Vietnamese localities to higher levels, and practically contributing to the building of a China – Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNS