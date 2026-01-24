21 women in the 14th Party Central Committee

HÀ NỘI — The 14th Party Central Committee comprises 180 full members, including 21 women. They are seasoned leaders who have risen through practice, holding key positions at both central and local levels.

Together, they reflect the growing role of women in leadership, policy-making and national governance, bringing competence, experience and a strong sense of responsibility to the country’s development.

Following is the list of the 21 female members of the 14th Party Central Committee:

1. Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Permanent Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office.

2. Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Member of the 15th National Assembly’s Standing Committee, Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment..

3. Trần Thị Hiền, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

4. Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

5. Nguyễn Thị Hồng, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government's Party Committee, Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam.

6. Đào Hồng Lan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Government Party Committee, Minister of Health.

7. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Việt Nam National University, Hồ Chí Minh City.

8. Hà Thị Nga, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and central mass organisations, Vice President – General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

9. Lê Thị Nga, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly Party Committee, Member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the 15th National Assembly's Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision.

10. Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Finance.

11. Lâm Thị Phương Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Permanent Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

12. Nguyễn Thị Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the National Assembly’s Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly.

13. Lê Thị Thủy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee.

14. Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee, Deputy Prime Minister.

15. Nguyễn Hải Trâm, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Supreme People’s Court.

16. Nguyễn Thị Tuyến, Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and Central Mass Organisations, Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President of the Việt Nam Women's Union.

17. Bùi Thị Quỳnh Vân, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission.

18. Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice State President.

19. Cao Thị Hòa An, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Đắk Lắk Province.

20. Tôn Ngọc Hạnh, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Đồng Nai Province.

21. Hồ Thị Hoàng Yến, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vĩnh Long Province.