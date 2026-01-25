NA chairman pays tribute to former Party, State leaders

HCM CITY — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn paid visits and extended Tết (Lunar New Year) greetings to several veteran revolutionaries and former party and state leaders in HCM City on Sunday.

During a visit to former Vice President and former Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Trương Mỹ Hoa, the NA chairman spoke highly of her thoughtful and constructive contributions to the Party, State and parliament.

He also commended her active engagement in meaningful social welfare activities in her current roles as the head of the Vừ A Dính Scholarship Fund and the “For Beloved Hoàng Sa–Trường Sa” club.

The NA leader noted that in recent years the legislature has pursued strong and innovative reforms, promoting digital transformation, digitalisation and the application of artificial intelligence to improve the quality and effectiveness of its work, particularly in the legislative field.

He said that in the time ahead, the NA will continue to intensify reform efforts to fulfil the tasks entrusted by the Party and the people, while further enhancing the stature of Việt Nam’s highest organ of state power.

For her part, Hoa said that although retired, she continues to closely follow national political developments.

She expressed her joy and pride at the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress, as well as the positive outcomes achieved by the NA in recent times, which have been highly appreciated by voters and the public. She affirmed her commitment to continuing to contribute to the common cause of the revolution.

Earlier the same day, Chairman Mẫn visited the family of former NA Chairman Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, offering incense in remembrance and paying tribute to his significant contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, as well as to the NA.

He also paid a visit and extended New Year greetings to Professor and Doctor Nguyễn Thi Ngọc Phượng, former NA vice chairwoman and former director of Từ Dũ Hospital. Chairman Mẫn acknowledged and highly valued her contributions to the development of the legislature, as well as her outstanding achievements in the field of medicine and healthcare development in Việt Nam.

At these separate visits, Thọ’s son Nguyễn Hữu Châu and Professor Phượng expressed their delight and pride in the success of the 14th National Party Congress and their confidence that the NA will continue to renew itself, enhance operational effectiveness, and meet the growing trust and expectations of voters and people nationwide. — VNA/VNS