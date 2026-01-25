Top Lao leader to visit Việt Nam after Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Fresh from the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the country will host a high-level visit underscoring the depth of its special ties with Laos as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse pay a two-day state visit from January 26.

The visit is made at the invitation of Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and his spouse.

The visit by the Lao Party General Secretary shortly after the 14th National Congress of the CPV is of particular importance and profound significance, said Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh.

“This serves as a vivid and profound reflection of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership between Laos and Việt Nam – a relationship that is exemplary, loyal and rare in international relations,” the ambassador said.

She emphasised that the visit is not only intended to convey Laos’s direct congratulations on the great successes of Việt Nam’s 14th National Party Congress but also demonstrates the high level of political trust and the long-term strategic commitment between the two Parties, the two States and the peoples of both countries.

“Choosing Việt Nam as the first destination after the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party earlier this year shows that Laos always values and places its relations with Việt Nam as a top priority in its foreign policy,” Ernthavanh said.

“We believe that this high-level visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially by enriching the substance of the strategic relationship, creating new momentum for both sides to continue close coordination in implementing high-level agreements, as well as achieving the development goals set by each Party and each country for the new stage of development.”

Expressing her warm and sincere congratulations to the Communist Party, State and people of Việt Nam, the ambassador said the success of the Congress is a clear testament to the sound leadership, steadfast political mettle, and strategic vision of the CPV.

“It also clearly demonstrates the resolve and aspiration for development of the Party, State and the entire people of Việt Nam in the era of the nation’s rise,” she said.

Ernthavanhsaid she believed that with the significant decisions adopted at the Congress, Việt Nam will continue to develop rapidly and sustainably, enhance its role and standing in the international and regional arena and move towards the goal of a prosperous people, a strong nation and a society that is democratic, equitable and civilised.

“We are firmly confident that Việt Nam will successfully achieve the goals set forth by the 14th National Party Congress and will continue to develop vigorously, steadily and prosperously. Việt Nam’s success also serves as an inspiration for the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and we stand ready to continue shoulder to shoulder and closely cooperate with Việt Nam on this new path of development, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries and for peace, stability and development in the region,” the ambassador said. — VNS