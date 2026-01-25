Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Leaders of countries, int’l organisations send congratulations to Party General Secretary

January 25, 2026 - 21:07
They expressed confidence in Việt Nam's continuous development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the General Secretary.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm continues to serve as the leader of the Communist Party of Việt Nam for the 2026-2030 tenure. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Palestine, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) have sent their congratulatory messages and letters to Tô Lâm on his re-election as General Secretary of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

In his message, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong Un underscored that General Secretary Lâm’s continued assumption of this important responsibility reflects the high level of confidence placed in him by all members of the CPV and the Vietnamese people, in recognition of his efforts to the development of the Party and the improvement of the living standards of the Vietnamese people.

General Secretary Kim expressed his firm belief that the CPV’s 14th Central Committee, under the leadership of General Secretary Tô Lâm, will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

On this occasion, he also noted his wish that the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and countries will continue to develop in a substantive and effective manner across all fields, in line with the spirit of the cooperation agreements reached at the Việt Nam–DPRK Summit held in October 2025.

Palestinian President and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Mahmoud Abbas stressed that the re-election of Tô Lâm as Party General Secretary reflects the great trust and highest regard of the Party leadership and the Vietnamese people for his leadership capacity and political acumen.

President Abbas congratulated the CPV on the resounding success of its 14th National Congress, affirming that the decisions and orientations adopted at the Congress will continue to advance the progress, development and prosperity achieved by the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

Expressing pride in the longstanding friendship between the two peoples and countries, he voiced his hope that, through close coordination with General Secretary Lâm and the new leadership of the CPV, both sides will continue working to strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation across various fields, for the benefit of the two peoples and for the values of peace, justice and development.

In his congratulatory letter, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn praised Việt Nam’s significant role and contributions to peace, security and prosperity in the region, expressing confidence that under the wise leadership of the General Secretary, Việt Nam will continue to make important contributions to ASEAN Community-building and connectivity.

He affirmed that the ASEAN Secretariat stands ready to support and assist Việt Nam and other member states in advancing the agreed goals and aspirations.

AIPA Secretary-General Chem Widhya commended the major outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, including the reaffirmation of strategic development goals, an emphasis on institutional reform and innovation in parliamentary operations, and orientations toward a more sustainable socio-economic transformation.

He noted confidence that these achievements will provide a solid foundation for Việt Nam’s continued development.

Widhya said he hopes the AIPA Secretariat will continue to work closely with Việt Nam to elevate cooperation in the spirit of friendship, solidarity and mutual understanding, and to help realise the aspiration for a peaceful, prosperous and people-centred ASEAN. — VNA/VNS

