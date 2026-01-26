Top Lao leader arrives in Hà Nội, beginning state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse Naly Sisoulith arrived in Hà Nội on Monday morning, beginning a two-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm and his spouse.

Welcoming the Lao leader and his delegation at Nội Bài International Airport were Politburo members: Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Đỗ Văn Chiến and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and State Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân; Members of the Party Central Committee: Chairman of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải, and Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng; along with Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm.

The Lao leader is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation comprising Politburo members, senior Party and State leaders, a deputy prime minister, ministers, and heads of key central agencies, reflecting the importance Laos attaches to relations with Việt Nam.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Laos prior to the visit, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm highlighted that Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith’s selection of Việt Nam as the first country to visit following the successful National Congresses of both Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Communist Party of Việt Nam carries profound political and diplomatic significance.

The visit, he said, underscores the exceptionally high level of political trust between the two Parties and States, as well as among their top leaders. It also reaffirms that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos remain a top priority in the foreign policies of both countries.

Meanwhile, Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh expressed her confidence that the state visit would further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly by adding new substance to the concept of “strategic cohesion.” The visit is expected to generate fresh momentum for both sides to closely coordinate in implementing high-level agreements and advancing development goals identified by each Party and country in the new development period. — VNA/VNS