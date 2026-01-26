Party General Secretary chairs official welcome ceremony for Laos' top leader

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly chaired an official welcome ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday morning for General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse Naly Sisoulith who are on a two-day state visit to Việt Nam.

The ceremony was held solemnly at the Presidential Palace with the highest protocol reserved for a head of state.

They then reviewed the guard of honour of the Việt Nam People’s Army, watched a ceremonial parade, and introduced their respective high-level delegations.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders and their high-level delegations held talks.

The visit comes at a moment of great significance for both countries. Laos has recently successfully held the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, during which Thongloun Sisoulith was re-elected as General Secretary of the Party Central Committee for the 12th term.

Việt Nam, for its part, has also successfully organised the 14th National Congress of the CPV, with Tô Lâm re-elected as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee.

This trip reflects the highest level of political trust, the special bond and close coordination between the two Parties and the two countries.

It contributes to elevating bilateral relations and providing strategic direction for comprehensive, effective and substantive cooperation in the new stage of development of bilateral relationship. — VNA/VNS