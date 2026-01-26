European Council President António Costa to visit Việt Nam this week

HÀ NỘI — President of the European Council António Costa will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from January 28 to 29.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese State President Lương Cường, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier during an interview with local media on the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam-EU diplomatic relations, the EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier said the bloc is ready to elevate ties with Việt Nam to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – the highest level in cooperation echelon – signalling deeper cooperation in trade, investment, climate action and security.— VNA/VNS