Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

European Council President António Costa to visit Việt Nam this week

January 26, 2026 - 12:02
The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese State President Lương Cường.
President of the European Council António Costa. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — President of the European Council António Costa will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from January 28 to 29.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese State President Lương Cường, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier during an interview with local media on the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam-EU diplomatic relations, the EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier said the bloc is ready to elevate ties with Việt Nam to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – the highest level in cooperation echelon – signalling deeper cooperation in trade, investment, climate action and security.— VNA/VNS

Vietnam-European Council diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom