Vietnamese State President meets with top Lao leader in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường met with visiting General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Hà Nội on Monday.

President Cường expressed his pleasure at meeting the Lao leader, and congratulated him on being re-elected as General Secretary of the 12th Central Committee of the LPRP, saying that the re-election reflects the high trust and recognition of the Party, State and people of Laos for his important and effective contributions in recent years.

He stressed that the top Lao leader’s selection of Việt Nam as the first country to visit immediately after the successful conclusion of the 12th National Congress of the LPRP holds profound political significance, reaffirming the strong determination of the two Parties, States and people to preserve, nurture and further develop the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion as well as the strong bond between Việt Nam and Laos. The two nations have stood hand in hand during the past struggle for independence and the current cause of national construction and development.

Congratulating Laos on the successful organisation of the 12th National Party Congress and on the major achievements recorded after 40 years of renewal, President Cường affirmed that Việt Nam always provides strong and comprehensive support to Laos and will continue working closely with the Lao Party, State and people to further deepen the special solidarity between the two countries.

He emphasised that Việt Nam–Laos relations are a priceless common asset and a strategic pillar for stability, development and international integration of both nations, as well as a historical rule and a source of strength and motivation for the two countries to continue to preserve, develop, and pass on to future generations.

For his part, the Lao leader congratulated the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) on the very successful organisation of its 14th National Congress, which adopted an important resolution and directions for socio-economic development in the new period.

Expressing his delight at visiting Việt Nam in his capacity as General Secretary of the LPRP immediately after both Parties successfully held their congresses, he thanked President Cường and other Vietnamese leaders for their warm and thoughtful reception, reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries.

The Lao leader congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements of historic significance, and voiced his confidence that under the leadership of the CPV, the country will continue to record even greater successes and effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

He briefed his host on the key outcomes of the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, thanked the CPV Central Committee and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm for sending a special envoy to Laos to congratulate the congress, and shared updates on Laos’s recent situation as well as the results of his earlier talks with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

The top Lao leader sincerely thanked Việt Nam for its consistent, timely and invaluable support and assistance to Laos, affirming his commitment to working with the Vietnamese Party and State to further nurture and strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, for the development goals of each nation.

President Cường welcomed the positive outcomes of Việt Nam–Laos cooperation in recent years, stressing that amid complex developments of the regional and global situation, closer solidarity, regular information-sharing and coordinated positions between the two countries are more necessary than ever to support each other’s development goals.

The two sides agreed to continue taking strategic political ties as the guiding pillar of the bilateral relations; strengthen defence and security cooperation; accelerate key joint projects; boost economic, trade and investment cooperation; and maintain close coordination in organising major commemorative activities and supporting each other at multilateral forums.

Both leaders expressed delight and confidence that on the firm foundation of the special relationship of both “comradeship and brotherhood,” Việt Nam–Laos relations will continue to be deepened to meet development requirements in the new period. — VNA/VNS