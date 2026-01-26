Numerous illegal stays uncovered in HCM City sweep

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have intensified pre-Tết enforcement, uncovering dozens of foreign nationals residing illegally and deporting multiple others as part of a citywide crackdown to safeguard security and public order ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The municipal Immigration Management Division under HCM City Police said it coordinated with the national Immigration Department and ward- and commune-level police to conduct large-scale inspections across the city.

During the 10-day campaign, authorities uncovered 17 cases involving 69 foreign nationals, deported multiple individuals and arrested one person wanted internationally.

Among the violators, 33 had overstayed their temporary residence permits, seven tested positive for illegal drug use and 29 South Korean nationals were found to be involved in organising online fraud activities.

All were taken to police headquarters for verification and handled in accordance with Vietnamese law.

On January 12, during an inspection of a house in the Him Lam residential area in Tân Hưng Ward, police seized numerous devices and scripts used for high-tech scam operations.

One person at the location was found to have entered Việt Nam illegally from Cambodia, while another was subject to an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol.

In a separate case, authorities inspected a production workshop and discovered 12 nationals from Bangladesh and Pakistan who had overstayed their visas and showed signs of illegal employment.

At a rented house on Phan Huy Ích Street, eight Nigerian nationals were also found to have overstayed their temporary residence.

The property owner had previously been fined but was found to have reoffended.

According to authorities, most violators entered Việt Nam on e-visas and later remained to seek jobs or conduct business illegally.

HCM City police said inspections will continue on a broad scale, with stricter enforcement of residency regulations.

Landlords and rental service providers have been urged to strictly comply with temporary residence declaration requirements and not facilitate illegal stays to ensure security and public order ahead of the Lunar New Year. — VNS