PM welcomes Lao Party General Secretary and President in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos and the high-ranking delegation of the Lao Party and State in Hà Nội on Monday, on the occasion of their state visit to Việt Nam.

At the meeting, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, PM warmly welcomed the Lao leader on his visit to Việt Nam, which showed the warm and profound sentiments of the fraternal Lao people to the Vietnamese people.

The PM emphasised that the visit is of great significance, taking place shortly after both sides successfully organised their respective new-term National Party Congresses and moving toward elections of the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels. He reaffirmed the determination of the leaders of the two countries to preserve and further develop the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship.

He warmly congratulated Thongloun Sisoulith on his re-election as LPRP General Secretary for the 12th term, reflecting the high level of trust and appreciation of the Lao Party, State, and people for his major contributions to the Lao revolutionary cause.

He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the LPRP, led by General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, Laos would continue to maintain political stability, gradually overcome difficulties, successfully implement the Resolution of the 12th Party Congress and the 10th Five-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan, and achieve even greater accomplishments in building and safeguarding a prosperous and thriving Laos.

On this occasion, PM Chính briefed the Lao leader on the outstanding and comprehensive achievements in Việt Nam’s socio-economic development during the 13th Party Congress term. He also informed the Lao leader about Việt Nam’s strategic development goals for the 2026-2030 period, with a vision to 2045, highlighting specific tasks to successfully realise the two centenary goals.

General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith congratulated Việt Nam on the great, comprehensive, and historically significant development achievements it has attained over the past 80 years, particularly during the 13th Party Congress term.

He highly appreciated the strong, decisive, and effective leadership and governance of the Vietnamese Government, led by PM Chính, in maintaining macroeconomic stability, promoting growth, improving people’s livelihoods, and enhancing Việt Nam’s position and prestige in the international arena.

He affirmed that Việt Nam’s achievements are a great source of encouragement and motivation for the Lao Party, State, and people in their nation-building and development process.

PM Chính and Lao leader Thongloun Sisoulith expressed their satisfaction with the continuously strengthened bilateral relations, which have become increasingly substantive and effective.

They agreed that despite the impacts of global and regional developments, bilateral relations have maintained positive momentum, achieving many tangible results.

They emphasised that the serious implementation of high-level agreements by ministries, sectors, and localities of both countries has played an important role in promoting socio-economic development and bringing practical benefits to the people of both nations.

Discussing bilateral cooperation, the two leaders agreed that in the upcoming period, cooperation should continue to be strongly, effectively, and substantively promoted, making economic cooperation a strong pillar commensurate with the special level of political trust between the two countries.

PM Chính stressed the importance of enhancing connectivity between the two economies, especially in strategic transport, energy, and logistics infrastructure.

He proposed that both sides coordinate effectively to address difficulties, remove obstacles, create favourable conditions, and support the implementation of large-scale investment projects; maintain dialogues between Vietnamese enterprises and Lao authorities; and facilitate the attraction of large and capable Vietnamese enterprises to invest in sectors where Laos has strengths, particularly in the Laos–Việt Nam border areas, as well as in processing and manufacturing projects that increase added value and meet domestic demand in Laos.

The Lao leader agreed to strongly promote economic connectivity, including strategic projects such as the Hà Nội–Vientiane Expressway, the petroleum reserve depot, and the northern Laos–Việt Nam power transmission line. He also appreciated the expansion of payments using each country’s local currency.

The host affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue to encourage and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest effectively and sustainably in Laos.

He also proposed that both sides strengthen coordination to address difficulties and obstacles, create a favourable environment for bilateral trade, especially border trade, toward the goal of raising two-way trade turnover to US$5-10 billion USD in the near future.

He emphasised the significance of enhancing transport connectivity among Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia to promote economic, trade and investment linkages among the three economies.

The two sides agreed to continue strengthening close cooperation in national defence and security, maintaining political stability, social order and safety, and ensuring security and safety in border areas. They also agreed to step up coordination in preventing and combating transnational crimes, particularly drug trafficking, human trafficking, and high-tech crimes.

The host and guest also exchanged views and shared assessments on several regional and international issues of mutual concern. They emphasised that in the context of increasingly complex regional and international developments, both sides agreed to strengthen close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to continue nurturing, preserving, and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos, bringing bilateral relations to deeper, more effective, and sustainable development for the practical benefits of the people of both countries. — VNA/VNS