State banquet held in honour of top Lao leader

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse hosted a state banquet in Hà Nội on Monday evening in honour of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Party and State, who are on a state visit to Việt Nam.

In his remark, Party General Secretary Lâm highlighted that the first overseas visit on January 26 - 27 by the Lao Party General Secretary and President, taking place shortly after the successful conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, is a politically significant event of historical importance. It vividly reflects the exemplary, faithful and rare relationship between the two Parties, States and people of the two countries, described as one of a kind in the world.

The visit, he noted, is also a powerful testament to the deep affection, attention and strong support extended by the Lao Party, State and people, especially by General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith personally, to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam in their revolutionary cause and national renewal process.

The Vietnamese Party chief stressed that in the new phase of development, cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of the two countries holds even greater significance. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to wholeheartedly supporting, closely cooperating with and standing shoulder to shoulder with the Lao Party, State and people in building on achievements already made, overcoming challenges, and successfully realising the goals and strategic orientations set out by the 12th National Congress of the LPRP.

Amid current regional and global developments, he said, the two Parties, States and people of the two nations must more than ever strengthen solidarity, unite efforts and continue to uphold the long-standing tradition of mutual support and cooperation, ensuring that the revolutionary causes of both nations continue to move forward steadily.

In response, Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith warmly congratulated Việt Nam on the resounding success of the 14th National Congress, and extended his heartfelt congratulations to General Secretary Lâm on his re-election with overwhelming confidence by the Party Congress and the Party Central Committee to serve another term as Party General Secretary. He expressed confidence that under General Secretary Lâm’s leadership, Việt Nam will enter a new era, one of strong national advancement and successful achievement of its strategic goals.

As close friends and comrades, the Lao leader said he was pleased and proud of the great, comprehensive and historically significant achievements recorded by the Vietnamese Party, State and people, which have ensured firm political stability, social harmony and sustained high economic growth, while steadily enhancing Việt Nam’s standing and prestige in the region and the world.

He voiced strong confidence that under the sound leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary Lâm, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve even greater successes in the renewal cause and in effectively implementing the Resolution of the 14th Party Congress. He expressed sincere thanks and deep gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their invaluable, timely and wholehearted support and assistance to Laos, both during the past struggle for national liberation and in the current cause of national protection, construction and development.

He reaffirmed that, regardless of global changes, the Lao Party, State and people will do their utmost to work with their Vietnamese counterparts to safeguard and further strengthen the great friendship and special solidarity between Laos and Việt Nam, preserving it as a sacred and precious shared asset of the two nations and passing it on to future generations to cherish and uphold. — VNA/VNS