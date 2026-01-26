Top Lao leader briefs on outcomes of LPRP's 12th National Congress in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith co-chaired a briefing session in Hà Nội on Monday to inform participants of the outcomes of the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

In his address, Thongloun Sisoulith described the 12th Party Congress as a landmark political event that upheld and creatively advanced the LPRP’s reform-oriented line. He said delegates had conducted a thorough review of achievements and shortcomings from the previous term while setting out a clear vision, goals and development directions for Laos in a new phase.

According to him, the Congress adopted a Political Report outlining 10 key orientations reflecting the LPRP’s long-term and holistic development vision. It also approved a 10-year development strategy for the 2026 – 2035 period aimed at consolidating the foundation of people’s democracy and achieving sustainable growth. Notably, it endorsed Laos’s 10th five-year national socio-economic development plan for the 2026 – 2030 period), which identifies six major targets.

Outlining future priorities, Thongloun Sisoulith highlighted key areas, including national defence-security, foreign affairs, Party and political system building, socio-cultural affairs, education, sports, science, technology and innovation. He stressed the need for balanced and sustainable development that links economic growth with socio-political stability and improvements in living standards.

He reaffirmed Laos’s consistent policy of deepening its great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership with Việt Nam, calling it a crucial factor for peace, stability and development in both countries in the new period.

On the occasion, he expressed sincere gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their long-standing support and assistance, including the sharing of experience and substantive input during the drafting of key Congress documents, which considerably contributed to its success.

Thongloun Sisoulith also congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, expressing confidence that under the CPV’s leadership led by General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam would continue to achieve new and greater successes in its reform process, effectively implement the Congress’s resolution, and advance the cause of building and firmly defending a socialist Việt Nam as it works to achieve two centennial strategic goals.

For his part, General Secretary Lâm thanked Thongloun Sisoulith for directly briefing the Vietnamese side on the 12th Party Congress’ outcomes, calling the move a reflection of the highest level of political trust, close coordination on strategic issues, and an enduring partnership between the two Parties and States in their respective development paths.

He said the details provided by the Lao leader enabled Việt Nam to gain a clearer picture of the Congress’s achievements while offering valuable insights into Laos’s strategic outlook, reform-minded approach and resolute political will in the new development stage.

The host welcomed the 12th Congress’s key tasks and major solutions, praising their comprehensive, coordinated and targeted nature along with a strong focus on execution. He highlighted Laos’s orientations toward renewing its growth model, advancing green and digital economies, improving workforce quality, pushing global integration while maintaining independence and self-reliance. He described these as modern approaches aligned with global and regional trends and well suited to Laos’s conditions.

He believed that Laos would successfully bring the 12th Party Congress’s resolution to life and maintain a trajectory of stable and sustainable development. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s strong and comprehensive support for Laos, pledging close coordination in realising high-level agreements, expanding theoretical exchanges and governance experience sharing, and intensifying all-around cooperation for the benefit of both peoples and for regional peace, stability and development. — VNA/VNS