Top legislator chairs briefing on outcomes of 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — The Party Committee of the National Assembly (NA) convened a conference on Monday to provide a briefing on the outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, under the chair of Politburo member, Secretary of the NA Party Committee and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Reporting on the congress’s outcomes, Politburo member, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the NA Party Committee, and Permanent NA Vice Chairman Đỗ Văn Chiến described the congress, held in Hà Nội from January 19 to 23, as a particularly significant political event for the entire Party, people and armed forces, marking a milestone that opens a new stage of national development amid new contexts and objectives. It embodied the spirit of strategic autonomy, self-reliance, resilience, and national pride, reflecting aspirations for advancement and firm confidence in the path chosen by the Party, late President Hồ Chí Minh, and the Vietnamese people.

At the congress, the 13th Party Central Committee submitted key documents, including the Political Report, a report reviewing some theoretical and practical issues of the socialist-oriented Đổi mới (renewal) over the past 40 years, a review of the 15-year implementation of the Party Charter (2011–2025) with proposed directions for amendments, and a report reviewing the leadership and direction of the 13th Party Central Committee.

General Secretary Tô Lâm presented the 13th Central Committee’s report on the congress documents. With a strong sense of democracy and responsibility, delegates devoted substantial time to studying the documents and engaging in in-depth discussions, with 815 speeches and opinions delivered at group and plenary sessions, Chiến noted.

The congress conducted elections in strict accordance with regulations, electing all 180 official members and 20 alternate members to the 14th Party Central Committee. At its first meeting, the 14th Central Committee elected the Party’s leading bodies, including the Political Bureau comprising 19 members, and elected Tô Lâm as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee.

The event adopted strategic decisions regarded as a “launching pad” for the successful realisation of the country’s two 100-year goals. It set the overarching goal of firmly maintaining peace and stability; achieving fast and sustainable development; comprehensively improving people’s material and spiritual well-being; enhancing strategic autonomy, self-reliance and confidence; and advancing firmly into a new era. By 2030, Việt Nam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income, and by 2045, a developed, high-income socialist country of peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, affluence, civility, and happiness. Average GDP growth in the 2026–2030 period is targeted at 10 per cent or higher per year, with per capita GDP reaching around US$8,500 by 2030.

To realise these goals, the congress identified five guiding viewpoints and major orientations, with the 2026–2030 period's focus on three strong breakthroughs: institutional reform and implementation; high-quality human resources linked with science, technology and innovation; and comprehensive and modern infrastructure development.

The congress reaffirmed that the people are the foundation, the centre, the key stakeholder, the ultimate objective, and the driving force of development. It stressed that all policies must aim to improve people’s lives, uphold their right to mastery, and respect, listen to and base on the people, according to Chiến.

Regarding implementation, he noted, the congress underscored the primacy of action and accountability of each level, each sector, and each cadre, calling for an end to formalism, empty rhetoric, and weak execution.

The resounding success of the 14th National Party Congress demonstrates the Party’s renewed confidence, determination and forward-looking vision, laying a solid foundation for the country to advance confidently and resolutely in the new era and successfully implement the congress’s resolution for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, affluent, civilised, and happy Việt Nam taking firm steps on the path towards socialism, the NA official added. — VNA/VNS