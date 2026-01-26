Overseas Vietnamese in France look ahead with confidence in nation’s future

PARIS — Many intellectuals and representatives of the Vietnamese community in France have voiced their confidence, optimism, and commitment to supporting their homeland in the new era of national advancement following the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phạm Quốc Nghị from the University of Paris-Saclay affirmed that the 14th National Party Congress marks a pivotal milestone, ushering in a new phase of development with a clear spirit of innovation. He noted that the CPV’s goal of achieving double-digit economic growth in the coming years demonstrates strong political determination and reflects Việt Nam’s ambition to advance decisively amid intensifying global competition.

Nghị expressed appreciation for the guiding principle emphasised by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, namely solidarity, democracy, discipline, breakthrough and development. He noted that the principle provides a crucial foundation for addressing institutional bottlenecks, unlocking development resources, and unleashing the creativity of society, including the Vietnamese intellectual community abroad.

The Congress’s targets for 2030 and vision for 2045 have generated a strong sense of optimism and enthusiasm within the Vietnamese community in France, he noted, emphasising that the focus on science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key growth drivers has heightened researchers’ and lecturers’ awareness of their vital role and responsibility in the country’s development.

Beyond science and technology, the expert commended the 14th Congress for prioritising cultural development, the enrichment of spiritual life, and the preservation of national identity. He stressed that community initiatives, such as Vietnamese language classes and cultural events in France, vividly reflect this spirit.

For many years, Nghị has collaborated with the University of Science and the University of Engineering and Technology under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, on many research and training programmes. He said he will continue promoting the transfer of new materials technology from Paris-Saclay to Việt Nam, while also contributing to the development of high-quality human resources to meet the demands of the country’s digital and green economy.

For her part, Nguyễn Ngân Hà, founder of the “Hợp ca Quê hương” choir in France, affirmed that the goals set by the 14th Congress —rapid and sustainable development and the improvement of material and spiritual well-being— hold special significance for the OV community abroad. She noted that these priorities demonstrate Việt Nam’s commitment not only to economic growth but also to placing culture and people at the centre of development.

Hà noted that within the Vietnamese community in France, many traditional cultural values have been preserved across generations, from speaking and teaching Vietnamese, cooking Vietnamese dishes, participating in community activities, and especially choral singing. Through music and sustained cultural activities, the French people gain a deeper understanding of Việt Nam’s history and culture, while young people feel a greater pride in their roots.

The success of the 14th Congress further reinforces the belief that Việt Nam is entering a new phase of development, where culture and the OV community continue to serve as indispensable bridges.

OV intellectuals and cultural practitioners in France believe that the success of the 14th Congress will serve as a strong impetus to mobilise more resources from the Vietnamese community abroad, thus turning the spirit of “breakthrough” into concrete and practical actions. — VNA/VNS