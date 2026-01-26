Party chief hosts Vice President of Cambodian People's Party

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Men Sam An.

General Secretary Lâm thanked King Norodom Sihamoni, CPP President and Senate President Hun Sen, and the CPP for their congratulatory messages on the success of the CPV’s 14th National Congress. He expressed particular appreciation to Men Sam An for leading a CPP delegation to Việt Nam to deliver congratulations in person, calling the visit a vivid manifestation of the traditional friendship and close solidarity between the two Parties and countries.

He noted that the 14th Party Congress marks the beginning of a new development era for Việt Nam under the motto “Solidarity, Democracy, Discipline, Breakthrough and Development”. The congress, he said, embodied Việt Nam’s firm resolve, national unity and aspiration to build a peaceful, independent, prosperous and happy country, while setting long-term national goals and vision.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated Cambodia on its recent development achievements and believed that under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the CPP’s sound leadership led by Hun Sen, Cambodia would continue to reap major and all-round advances, successfully meeting its development goals, and further enhancing its role and standing in the region and the world. He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to its relations with Cambodia and the traditional solidarity among Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

Men Sam An, in reply, congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the 14th Party Congress and extended congratulations to the host on his re-election as General Secretary at the first plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee.

She praised Việt Nam’s wide-ranging achievements under the CPV’s leadership led by Tô Lâm, citing administrative reforms, the success of the 13th Party Congress’s resolution, strong economic growth and improving living standards.

The guest expressed confidence that under the CPV’s far-sighted vision, the Vietnamese Party, State and people would translate the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution into reality, secure double-digit economic growth, and attain its centennial goals of becoming a modern industrialised, upper-middle-income developing country by 2030 and a high-income socialist developed nation by 2045.

Maintaining comprehensive cooperation and friendship with Việt Nam at all levels through Party and State channels and mass organisations remains the CPP’s consistent, long-term policy, she said.

Host and guest were pleased with the strong, substantive and effective development of Việt Nam–Cambodia ties in recent years, believing that ties between the two Parties and countries would be further reinforced for the interests of both peoples as well as global and regional peace and stability.

They reaffirmed that the Việt Nam–Cambodia friendship is special and invaluable, and should be preserved, nurtured and passed on to future generations. — VNA/VNS