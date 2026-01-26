New Azerbaijan Party official lauds Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s role in bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee, hosted a reception for a delegation of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) led by its Deputy Chairman and head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov in Hà Nội on Monday.

Expressing his pleasure at visiting Việt Nam again shortly after the successful 14th National Congress of the CPV, Budagov informed his host about the results of coordination between agencies of the two Parties and countries over the recent past, as well as future cooperation programmes and plans to effectively implement the commitments and agreements reached between leaders of the two Parties and countries during CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm's visit to Azerbaijan in May 2025.

The YAP official thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Lê Hoài Trung, and Permanent Deputy Minister Vũ for their continuous support and effective role in coordinating, connecting, and promoting bilateral relations. He expressed confidence that with both sides’ efforts, Việt Nam – Azerbaijan cooperation will be strongly promoted in all fields, commensurate with the potential and strengths of the two sides.

Vũ appreciated the warm sentiments that the YAP Vice Chairman and delegation extended to the Vietnamese Party, country, people, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese ministry will continue to work closely with its Azerbaijani counterpart and relevant agencies of the two Parties and countries to strongly carry out the commitments and agreements between leaders of the two Parties and countries, developing bilateral relations in a deeper, more practical, and effective manner.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that in the immediate future, both sides need to urgently coordinate to prepare for delegation exchanges, high-level contacts, as well as cultural and artistic activities in 2026 to strengthen political trust and mutual understanding, thus creating a basis for enhancing ties in other fields.

The YAP delegation is paying a working visit to Việt Nam from January 25 to 31. — VNA/VNS