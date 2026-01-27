Looking back at the journey shaping Việt Nam’s future

Việt Nam News & Law’s reporter Lê Hương interviews historian, Professor and People’s Teacher Nguyễn Quang Ngọc on the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

From the perspective of a historian, how do you assess the overall outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, especially in comparison with previous congresses?

Our Party has gone through 14 National Congresses. Each congress has marked new advances for the revolution, the country and the people on the path towards complete national independence and genuine freedom and happiness for every citizen.

In that glorious historical process, the congresses that particularly marked the country’s breakthrough development were the First Congress (1930), the Third Congress (1960), the Sixth Congress (1986) and the 14th Congress (2026).

The First Congress was the founding congress of the Party, affirming its exclusive leadership of the revolution.

When the Party was only 15 years old, it successfully led the August Revolution, marking the greatest turning point in the entire course of Vietnamese history.

The Third Congress was the congress that built socialism in the North and completed the struggle for national reunification, leading to the victory of Spring 1975 and opening a glorious future for the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The Sixth Congress was the congress of comprehensive renewal, steering the country out of socio-economic crisis and ushering in a new period of development, integration and deeper international integration in line with the trends of the times.

The 14th Congress, which reviewed 96 years of revolutionary leadership, 80 years of building a new system and 40 years of comprehensive renewal, affirmed that the country had truly risen to a new height in the Hồ Chí Minh era.

It represents a necessary condition and an important prerequisite for successfully building a socialist Việt Nam that is peaceful, independent, democratic, strong, prosperous, civilised and happy.

In my view, this constitutes the overall outcome of the 14th National Party Congress: it both inherits and builds upon past achievements while renewing, innovating and elevating the glorious accomplishments of the previous 13 congresses.

This outcome has clearly marked a new milestone in the history of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and in the heroic history of the Vietnamese nation.

The 14th National Party Congress has set long-term development goals through 2030 with a vision to 2045. In your view, what historical significance do these milestones hold for Việt Nam’s development process?

The 14th Congress determined that by 2030, Việt Nam must become a developing country with modern industry, upper-middle income status and a growth rate of 10 per cent or higher; and that by 2045, it must become a developed, high-income country, reaching advanced levels of civilisation, prosperity and happiness for every citizen.

These milestones are of particular historical significance because 2030 is not only the conclusion of a five-year plan of a single Party Congress, but also marks the centenary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s leadership of the revolution.

The year 2045 likewise represents not merely the completion of four consecutive five-year plans under four Party Congresses, but the centenary of building the new system, reaffirming the goals of Independence – Freedom – Happiness, firmly advancing toward socialism and demonstrating that rapid, sustainable, strong and prosperous national development is the absolutely correct path and a vision that spans centuries for Việt Nam.

Against the backdrop of significant regional and global volatility, what new elements in strategic thinking or policy orientation introduced by the 14th National Party Congress do you consider most noteworthy?

In recent times, developments in the region and around the world have been extremely complex, generating wide-ranging repercussions that spare no country.

In the midst of raging waves and strong winds, or even storms, what proves decisive is steadfast political resolve, a unified will, the strength of great national solidarity, effective methods of organisation and implementation, discipline and order and the close, flesh-and-blood bond between the Party and the People.

This represents a strategic orientation of decisive importance and the most scientific, intelligent and civilised approach to conduct, enabling the fullest mobilisation of internal strengths while making the most of opportunities for international cooperation, safeguarding independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, maintaining a peaceful environment for development and enhancing the country’s standing on the international stage.

The 14th National Party Congress places strong emphasis on the role of culture, people and science and technology. How does this approach reflect both continuity and innovation in the Party’s development thinking across historical periods?

Our Party has always attached great importance to the role of culture, people and science and technology in strategies for national construction and defence.

However, under the extremely harsh conditions of devastating wars, as well as the poverty and backwardness of the centrally planned, bureaucratic and subsidised period, and even in the early years of renewal, there were limited conditions for concentrated investment, systematic construction and comprehensive development.

As a result, many major policies remained at the level of general slogans or formalistic programmes and projects, with little penetration into real life.

I am deeply impressed by the policy of maximising investment in culture, science and technology and human resource training.

I also firmly believe that investment programmes and projects that prioritise effectiveness will deliver tangible, transparent and credible outcomes, meeting the very high and urgent demands of real life and creating a clear difference in culture, science and technology and human development compared with the past.

Drawing on historical lessons, in your view, what are the key factors to ensure that the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress are implemented effectively and generate substantive impact on society?

In his inaugural address on January 23, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm affirmed: “The 14th-tenure Party Central Committee will work with the highest sense of exemplary responsibility, ensuring that words are matched by deeds, seeing tasks through to the end. Working for the people must be done swiftly, correctly and effectively through leadership capacity and organisational execution. The effectiveness of service to the People is the measure of leadership capacity, credibility and honour of each member of the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee.”

The 14th Party Congress not only identified an absolutely correct direction for national construction and development in the 2026–2030 period with a vision to 2045, but also elected the highest command body that 'fully meets the standards of integrity, ethics, credibility, capacity and qualifications to shoulder major responsibilities before the Party and the People.'

It also put forward programmes and action plans to promptly bring Party Congress resolutions into real life, guided by the principles of 'matching words with deeds; clearly defining goals and solutions; linking responsibility with outcomes; combining breakthroughs with sustainability; and linking enforcement discipline with the satisfaction of the People.'

The resounding success of the Congress has forged steadfast confidence throughout the Party and the entire nation, providing the foundation and the greatest source of strength to transform confidence into action, decisive action pursued to the very end, to fully and successfully implement the resolutions of the 14th National Congress of the Party. VNS